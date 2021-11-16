Rachel Roebuck has played a big role in the on-field success of the Paris Junior College women’s soccer team over the last two years. Now, she’s sure to make an impact for another team after signing her letter of her intent to continue her athletic journey at the University of North Texas.
Roebuck, originally from Royse City, first got into soccer at a very young age, and she said it was like love at first sight. The rest, as they say, is history.
“I just fell in love with the game right away,” Roebuck said. “From there I just stuck with it, playing club ball, playing for my school and then eventually making it here to PJC. It’s been great.”
Roebuck said it hasn’t been easy to get to where she is now, and playing at the university level is the result of countless hours spent working out and honing her craft.
It was all worth it though, she said, and when she arrived at PJC she quickly became one of the team’s more dynamic players, shining at center back with an aggressive, hard-nosed mentality.
She’s a more technical player than many center backs, and she’s extremely adept at reading the game.
And according to head coach Fernando Arellano, her skills on the field only scratch the surface of what makes her a valuable player to any team.
“The big thing that sticks out to me is her leadership,” Arellano said. “She’s a great team player, academically she has a 4.0 and on the field she’s so well driven. Every practice, every workout and every game, she’s just so excited to be out there. … Everything is a competition to her, and she just has that competitive spirit that you love to see in an athlete.”
Looking back at her time with the Dragons, Roebuck said the game against Tyler Junior College, the then top-ranked DII team in the country, is one that sticks in her mind as one of the best she played in green in yellow.
“That was a really close game, even though they were the number one team, and I also feel like I played very well against them,” she said. “I was winning all the balls against their forwards, who are also all DI commits.”
When it came time to choose a school to continue her athletic career, Roebuck said she was drawn to North Texas for the welcoming environment of the school and the campus, and she was also impressed by the team’s coaching staff.
Looking ahead to the future, she’s eager to don a different shade of green for the Mean Green, and she said she hopes UNT doesn’t mark the end of her soccer career either.
“My ultimate goal is still to play professionally,” she said with a smile. “That’s what I’m hoping to be able to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.