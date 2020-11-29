At the conclusion of the regular season, one of the biggest unanswered questions on peoples’ minds is what would have happened if the Paris Wildcats had been able to play the Melissa Cardinals. On Friday, fans got their answer, and it was the Wildcat faithful who left Memorial Stadium happy, downing Melissa in the regional semifinals 54-49 in a thrilling, back-and-forth battle.
The two teams seemed on a collision course to battle it out for District 7-4A D1’s second seed, but the game was scratched due to Covid-19 protocols. Paris was saddled with a forfeit loss, and Melissa went on to get the second seed. So when they matched up against one another in the playoffs, the Wildcats felt like they had something to prove.
“We definitely had a chip on our shoulder,” Paris running back KD Washington said. “We had two losses that we didn’t even play in, and everyone was putting us behind them because of it.”
Indignation at being considered underdogs wasn’t the only thing adding fuel to the Wildcats’ fire, and the team had another motivator in the game too, the absence of senior wide receiver Tyrelle Lewis, who was forced to miss the game due to a surgery earlier in the week.
All season long, Lewis was the primary target for junior quarterback Luke Hohenberger’s passes. Now, all he could do was listen from home.
“We all agreed that we were going to come out and get the win for him,” Washington said. “We had to.”
“Tyrelle’s growth from freshman to senior year, it was tough to see him not be able to be here with us tonight,” head coach Steven Hohenberger added. “I know for those seniors and the whole football team, they wanted to win the game for him because they love him so much.”
Paris came out of the gate swinging, and was able to hit Melissa in the metaphorical mouth in the opening minutes of the game.
Paris started the game marching quickly downfield thanks to some stellar gains by running back Johquan Caldwell. Then, from roughly 38 yards out, Luke Hohenberger connected with GiTaeus Young for a pass into the end zone, and the Wildcats were on the board.
The ball was mishandled on the extra point attempt, forcing the Wildcats to scramble and try to run it into the end zone for a two point conversion. It almost looked like the mishap would work out in Paris’ favor, but Melissa defenders ultimately stopped Paris with mere inches to spare.
Trailing 6-0, the Melissa offense came out on the field, and in its first few plays looked determined to answer right back with a score of their own. However, Paris defensive back Bubba Gray had other plans when he intercepted a pass and was able to run it back for a sizable gain before being stopped.
Gray would finish the game not just with the interception, but also leading the defense with nine tackles.
“That play was crazy,” Gray said with a laugh. “I wasn’t even in the right place on that play, but I saw it coming my way and knew I could make a play on the ball.”
Starting on Melissa’s 32 yard line, the Wildcats needed just two plays to add to their early lead, when Hohenberger connected with Washington for a 36-yard touchdown that put the team up 13-0.
The Cardinals’ up-tempo offense answered back on its ensuing drive, going the length of the field in just over a minute and a half, and drawing within six, 13-7.
Paris’ offense hadn’t cooled off during Melissa’s scoring drive, however, and the Wildcats picked up where they left off when they got the ball back.
The drive was punctuated by a huge gain of more than 30 yards by Washington, who ran to the far sideline after receiving the hand-off, before turning a corner and dashing forward for a pick-up that put the team deep in Melissa territory. A few plays later, Hohenberger punched the ball in for his team’s third score in as many drives, and they took a 20-7 drive.
“Luke made a couple of plays tonight — as many of our kids did — that were huge,” Steven Hohenberger said. “I know he’s my son, but I just really want to point out the game he had.”
The Wildcats’ quarterback was electric, rushing for 28 yards and throwing for 92 more. When all was said and done, he finished the game with four touchdowns too, two through the air and two on the ground.
After a swarming Paris defense forced the Cardinals into a quick three-and-out, Paris tacked on yet another score to remain perfect on its opening quarter drives, when Lyric Tredwell caught a deep pass from Hohenberger to put the team up by 20 points, 27-7, with just a few minutes left in the quarter.
“We came out with so much juice because we wanted to make a statement,” Young said of the team’s explosive start. “We were underdogs and that only made us more fired up.”
Melissa would not go down without a fight though, and the second quarter was a different story. Melissa’s offense came out seemingly with a vengeance in the second, and led by quarterback Sam Fennegan and running backs Jaylen Williams and Braeden Smith, scored a pair of touchdowns in the period.
Melissa stepped up defensively in the second quarter as well, limiting the success Paris found with the running game and forcing Luke Hohenberger into a rare interception.
“They’re a great team, with a lot of talented players,” Steven Hohenberger said. “We knew it definitely wasn’t going to be easy.”
Melissa took its first lead of the game in the opening minutes of the third quarter when Williams punched it in from two yards out following a methodical drive downfield, putting Melissa up 28-27.
Rather than fold after seeing their big early lead evaporate, though, the Wildcats made adjustments and were able to reinvigorate their offense.
“We started running some plays we didn’t run in the first half, and we knew that’d create holes for our backs,”
Young said.
Needless to say, that lead did not last long. In fact, it lasted all of about about 10 seconds. On the very first play of Paris’ ensuing drive, Young cut to the outside and then was off to the races for a 63-yard touchdown. Kicker Joe Ramirez’s extra point attempt was on the money, and Paris was once again in the lead, 34-28.
Young went on to finish the game with 89 rushing yards and his 38-yard receiving touchdown.
Minutes later, Paris added to that lead when running back Zy’kius Jackson scored from even further out. Pinned inside their own five yard line, Washington gave the team a bit of breathing room when he picked up about 10 yards, and Jackson scored on the next play, running about 85 yards into the end zone and giving Paris a 41-28 lead.
“I did what my coaches always train us to do, which is just use our eyes and feet, and I took advantage of what they were giving us on that play,” Jackson said. “I was able to read the defense pretty well and my line had a great game blocking.”
Jackson finished the game leading the team with 153 rushing yards to go with his score.
It wasn’t long after that, though, that Melissa drew back within a single score of Paris with a touchdown that cut the lead to 41-35.
It looked like the Cardinals might once again draw even or take the lead when the Melissa defense forced Paris to punt the ball away minutes later, but the Cardinals muffed the punt return, and Paris defensive back Rashad Wilson scooped it up to give Paris another go of things, and this time with much better field position.
After a big run to the red zone by Young and a run by Jackson that put the Wildcats on the goal line, Luke Hohenberger ran to the near sideline and crossed the pylons to stretch the lead to 48-35.
The Cardinals and their high-powered offense never made things easy for Paris, though. They cut Paris’ lead back to a single score when wide receiver Antonio Robinson came down with a jaw-dropping catch in the end zone over stalwart defensive coverage that cut the Paris lead to 48-42.
On their next drive, Paris did exactly what they needed to: milk the clock for everything it was worth. They repeatedly punched the ball up the middle for moderate gains and let the play clock run as low as possible before snapping. With a little under five minutes to go in the game, the Cardinals were forced to begin expending timeouts to keep their hopes alive.
With just over four minutes to go, Paris faced a crucial fourth down, and all of a sudden the missed two point conversion from the opening quarter put the team in a precarious situation. Because Paris hadn’t attempted a two point conversion since missing the one on the botched extra point play, a touchdown and point after by Melissa would give the Cardinals a lead with almost no time left for Paris to answer, should the Cardinals score.
The Wildcats decided to gamble and attempt a risky fourth down, and it paid off immeasurably.
On fourth and two from the Melissa 33 yard line, Luke Hohenberger found himself scrambling, and it looked like the ball was going nowhere. Then, at what seemed like the last possible second before he was taken down by a horde of Melissa defenders, he pitched the ball back to Washington, who was able to run it into the end zone for a critical touchdown.
“Our coaches say that big time players make big time plays, and I knew I had to step up and try to keep it going for us,” Washington said. “I told Luke to pitch it because they’re going to be aiming for you, and he got it to me and I was gone.”
Washington finished the game with 128 rushing yards and 34 receiving yards in addition to his pair of touchdowns.
The score gave Paris a 54-42 lead, and the gamble proved to pay off. The Wildcats would need that cushion, as Melissa would in fact score another touchdown to bring the game back to within five points.
Paris’ junior quarterback made one more clutch play when he recovered Melissa’s attempted onside kick, and the party was on.
With the win, Paris advances to the region finals for the first time since 1988.
“It’s a beautiful thing,” Washington said. “A lot of people doubted us, but we were the only ones who knew where we were headed. We have love for one another, and it’s a great feeling knowing that someone’s got your back. And we’re not done yet.”
Paris will face district opponent Argyle in the regional finals next week. That game will be played Saturday at McKinney ISD Stadium, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
The Wildcats will have their work cut out for them against the undefeated district champions, but they’re confident they can make it three straight upsets in this magical playoff run.
“We’ve never beaten them, but there’s no better time to beat them than right now, is there?” Steven Hohenberger said. “We’re not expected to beat them, but we’ve taken two in a row from teams we weren’t expected to beat. I think they’ve taken 12 games in a row from us, but there’s no better time to break that streak than right now.”
