In sports, games with several shifts of momentum are often likened to a roller coaster. Rarely, though, is the comparison more apt than in the Paris Ladycats’ wild 82-73 overtime victory over the Caddo Mills Lady Foxes in the area round of the playoffs, where the Ladycats found themselves going from up 17 to down 17, to ultimately winning by nearly double digits.
Coming out of the gate, Paris couldn’t have dreamed of a much better start to the game. Though Caddo Mills stayed competitive with the Ladycats through the opening few minutes — largely due to several putbacks off offensive rebounds — Paris quickly pulled ahead with lights-out shooting.
Keshanti Gordon drained four 3-pointers in just the opening quarter, Jazz Dangerfield added a 3, and Nya Williams got in on the early scoring action as well, and by the end of the first quarter, Paris had already built up a 21-10 lead.
“Early on, they were giving us a lot of room (and) they weren’t respecting us,” Gordon said. “We had to make them pay.”
“We had prepared all week for their man defense, but when they came out and started playing zone, it was huge for us,” Paris head coach Hiyadeja Moore added. “We feel comfortable playing against the zone, and so when we saw them go into it, it was like we lit up.”
Paris built its lead up to 17 points barely a minute into the second quarter when Dangerfield received an inbounds pass on the wing and drained her second 3-pointer of the game.
It was right when Paris had built its largest lead of the game that the tides started to turn, however. In quick succession, the Lady Foxes drained a 3-pointer of their own and then came up with steals on back-to-back Paris possessions, with each resulting in fast-break scores. In less than a minute, the 17-point lead had been reduced to just 10.
The Lady Foxes also began finding their footing when operating out of the halfcourt, knocking down several of their own 3-pointers and getting to the rim with ease.
Caddo Mills continued forcing turnovers, and as a result, the Ladycats began panicking. Shots that had been falling were now failing to find the mark, and as the large contingent of Caddo Mills’ fans became all the more energized, the tides began to turn even more.
“Credit to their fans, because they were so loud that my girls could barely hear me in the huddle,” Moore said. “I remember calling out to them when they were on the court and they were like, ‘Coach, we can’t hear you.’”
Defensively, the Lady Foxes were elevated by post Kaedynce Cox, who dominated down low with a number of big blocks, as well as versatile wing scorer Kayanna Cox.
With just under a minute left in the half, the Lady Foxes took their first lead since the opening seconds on a coast-to-coast layup, and Paris entered the halftime locker room trailing 33-30, after being up 17 just six minutes prior.
Things continued spiraling for Paris over the first 90 seconds of the second half. Immediately after halftime, Caddo Mills’ Marisa Richardson drained three straight unanswered 3-pointers. After that, the Lady Foxes began getting to the rim and spacing the floor with mid-range jumpshots. As the quarter neared its end, Caddo Mills found itself up 56-39, equalling the largest lead Paris had earlier enjoyed for a 34-point swing.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Ladycats were down, but they knew they weren’t out of it.
“There were doubts, but we always knew we could do it,” Dangerfield said. “After that quarter, (Moore) told us that everyone was doubting us and that we could win if we all played united as a team.”
And so the Ladycats set about rallying from a 16-point deficit entering the fourth, and it amounted to one of the wildest quarters of high school basketball you’ll ever see.
A free throw by Johnson and two shots by Gordon — one being a 3-pointer — quickly cut the Lady Foxes’ lead to 10.
Crucial for the Ladycats in the fourth quarter was the team’s trips to the free throw lines. Not only did it lead to easy points for Paris, but it also put Kayanna and Kaedynce Cox in foul trouble, eventually forcing the former to foul out.
“One of the areas we grew the most this season was in our aggressiveness,” Moore said. “After that beat down we got from North Lamar at their place, where we didn’t attack the basket at all, we realized that we liked the 3, but we loved layups and free throws a whole lot more.”
Four straight free throws over the next rougnly two minutes by Williams cut Caddo Mills’ lead to single digits, and suddenly it was the Paris faithful who were electric, and momentum seemed to have completely shifted.
The Lady Foxes grew their lead back out to nine points, but Paris again had an answer in the way of more free throws from Williams and Asia Johnson.
Roughly halfway through the period, Paris tied the game at 59-59 when Williams came off a screen and cut to the rim for a pair, and then after briefly losing the lead due to a Caddo Mills free throw, Gordon gave Paris its first lead since the second quarter when she went coast to coast for a layup, putting Paris up 62-60.
Caddo Mills responded, and entering the final minute of play, Paris trailed by four.
Two more free throws by Williams cut the deficit to two, at 67-65, and then a layup by Gordon tied the game up.
Caddo Mills scored in the paint with roughly 25 seconds left, giving them a 69-67 lead. On the ensuing possession, the Ladycats first tried to take the ball inside, feeding the ball to Johnson who turned around and went up with it. Her shot through traffic was off the mark, but Gordon was in precisely the right spot to collect the rebound and go back up with it. Her shot was true, and tied the game up with roughly six seconds to go.
“Gordon just has it,” Moore said. “She’s got God-given abilities. And she’s also a student of the game, she watches a ton of film and she just has a great feel for it.”
Caddo Mills raced down to the other end of the floor, but was unable to get a clean look at the hoop. Miraculously, the game was headed to overtime.
In that fourth quarter, Paris poured in 29 points while allowing just 13.
In overtime, the wind seemed to have been taken completely out of the Lady Foxes’ sails, only exacerbated by the fact that Kayanna Cox had fouled out.
Paris dominated the overtime period. Gordon, Williams, Dangerfield and Johnson all scored in the overtime, and the final nine-point margin of victory does not indicate just how fraught and tumultuous the game was.
“It feels amazing,” a breathless Dangerfield said after that game of reaching the regional quarterfinals. “I know it’s been a long time since the Paris girls have made it this far, which just makes it even better.”
Gordon finished with an astounding 38 points. Williams scored 25, Dangerfield had nine and Johnson added eight.
“This has to be one of the top moments in all my time as a coach,” Moore said. “To get the win is nice, but to see them all step up and fight and give unbelievable effort when it would’ve been easy to just give up — that’s the most awesome part. Those are the moments you live for as a coach.”
