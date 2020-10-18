The North Lamar varsity girls cross country team clinched the District 15-4A Championship title this week after a dominant showing in Pittsburg on Monday.
North Lamar led all competing schools with 46 points. Gilmer followed, with a score of 53 points. Pleasant Grove had 58 points, Pittsburg finished with 92 points, Paris had 98 points and Liberty-Eylau ended with 130 points.
North Lamar’s top scorers were Emeri Watson, finishing third overall with a time of 13:27.78; Catie Lenertz, who finished fourth overall with a time of 13:28.76; Emma Fowler, 11th overall with a time of 13:57.70; Addison Exum, who placed 13th with a time of 14:15.18; and Kaidynse Steed, 15th overall with a time of 14:24.90. Other team members include Bralie Fox, Ann Vukcevich, Rylee Mahon, Ryleigh Stowers, Camila Lenertz, Camden Renfro and Emmalee Michael.
The regional cross country meet is currently scheduled to take place from Nov. 9-10 in Dallas.
