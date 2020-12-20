The Rivercrest Lady Rebels are in a rebuilding year. With only one senior who just returned from injury last night, the young team has been struggling to make it all mesh for success. However, head coach Justin Milton’s girls delivered a resounding 51-24 district victory Friday night over James Bowie and moved to 1-1 in district play.
“It’s been a struggle this year to put together a complete game, but last night the girls accomplished that,” Milton said after the game.
Junior Lauren Hardman continues to improve each week and get her “basketball legs” under her. She dominated the boards and nabbed 11 rebounds to help secure the win for her team. She netted nine points and showed she has the athleticism to elevate her game.
Macy Childress was a spark plug on the floor, as she went coast-to-coast several times and had one of her best games, with 11 points and a couple of rebounds.
Junior Caylin Williams used her gymnastics skills to get up for rebounds and snagged seven of them to go with her eight points. Selena Kelley and Kaytie Jane Ballard combined for 12 points, and seven rebounds.
Sophomore Logan Huddleston might be small in stature but makes up for it in heart and hustle as she perfects her point guard duties. Quick with her thinking and hands, she provided six assists and six steals in the Lady Rebels’ efforts to secure a victory. Huddleston also got loose on a couple of layups to finish with four points.
Anna Duvall and Anna Guest joined forces for five points and some great defense out front while Regan Blagg brought down three rebounds and added a basket. Freshman Alexis Case added a couple of rebounds and Amaya Jefferey saw a little floor time after being released from therapy earlier that day.
“We played hard for four quarters, trusted each other to do their part and put together a good performance,” Milton said. “There is still work to be done, but each game we are improving in key areas. I’m very proud of our intensity tonight and our toughness.”
