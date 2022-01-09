The Cooper Dogettes got out to a quick start Friday and never looked back, throttling North Hopkins in their district opener, en route to a dominant 70-29 win.
It didn’t take long for the Dogettes to build up a sizable lead, as their fullcourt press led to several North Hopkins turnovers and easy transition buckets for Cooper.
“We went to our press early, and it really worked well,” Cooper head coach Samuel Hollenshead said. “Everybody worked really well together, there was always someone there to back up when they were pressing and the ball just flowed smoothly. It was a great team win.”
Kenzlee Randle helped jumpstart Cooper’s offense in the first quarter, scoring six opening-quarter points.
The team was incredibly balanced throughout the game, and all 10 Dogettes were fairly close to one another in their scoring.
Presley Limbaugh finished the game with 10, Caylee Conley had nine, Heidi Wood and Chani Sonntag tallied eight, Chesney Kinnamon, Bayleigh George, Faith McGuire and Randle scored seven and Journi Ingram scored three.
