Throughout the state of Texas, across all the various size classifications, there are more than 1,000 high school football teams in Texas. And when the 2021 regular season came to a close, only 76 teams — barely 7% of the total — had a 10-0 record. The Cooper Bulldogs were one of those teams, and at the helm was head coach Rod Castorena.
Quite simply, Quite simply, Castorena’s Bulldogs were the most dominant team in the Red River Valley this season. They not only stampeded their way through the regular season, but did so while obliterating almost every team in their way. For the team’s extremely high level of success, Castorena has been named the 2021 All-RRV Coach of the Year.
Castorena just finished up his fourth season as the head coach of the Bulldogs, which is the first head coaching job he’s held in his time as a coach.
Before arriving at Cooper, Castorena worked as an assistant coach at Pilot Point and later at Gunter, where he said he gained valuable experience that he’s been able to apply with the Bulldogs.
“We built (Gunter) up into a power, and I learned a lot from their head coach, who really just did things the right way,” Castorena said. “In my last two years there we won a state championship and played in another one, so it was a really good experience and a fun time working with that staff.”
Castorena admits that the decision to leave Gunter was a tough one, but he said it didn’t take long for him to realize he’d made the right choice.
“The community here in Cooper welcomed me with open arms,” he said. “This is a great school, a great community, and a terrific program that has a lot of history and pride. If you look at the banners and the trophies, you can see that this is a program that’s won a lot and is used to success. And it means a lot to me to be a part of that tradition and help carry the legacy forward.”
It didn’t take long for Castorena to prove that he was more than up to the task of helming the program. In his four years as the head coach he’s captured a district championship three times and helped elevate Cooper to one of the most formidable programs in 2A football.
“It all starts with the kids,” Castorena said. “The important thing is getting them to buy in, and thankfully we have a lot of high-character kids here and they’ve all bought into what we’re preaching, and that’s the main reason we’ve had success.”
Offensively, Castorena has implemented a high-powered flexbone system that heavily features the option, and spreads the ball out to a plethora of backs. The idea behind the system, he said, is to keep opposing defenses off balance and spread thin. It’s a system that has worked incredibly well for the Bulldogs, as high point totals have become the norm since he took over as head coach.
“Each year, they get better at executing it,” Castorena said. “I like it because it allows you to spread the ball around and take advantage of your athleticism instead of just sitting back and handing it off to one person every single time.”
Defensively, Castorena likes to utilize a split defense, and he puts a heavy emphasis on that side of the ball in practices, he said.
“We’re going to take a lot of pride in playing tough defense, and that’s what we’re going to build our teams around,” he said. “If we excel on defense, we’ll always have a chance in a ballgame. We might not always win, but we believe that if we play a high-level defense, then we’ll have a shot against anyone.”
Heading into the 2021 season, Castorena said he knew there was potential for a great season.
“I didn’t know just how great it would end up being, but I knew we could be pretty darn good,” he said with a laugh. “I trusted our kids and I trusted our staff. I didn’t know exactly what type of season we were going to have, but I knew we were going to have a successful season.”
A turning point for the group came early in the season, when the Bulldogs beat Callisburg — the only team to beat them in the regular season the year prior.
“We played extremely well that game, flying all over the place, and I think you could really sense a shift after that game,” he said.”
As the team gained momentum as the season wore on, Castorena said he could see his team’s confidence grow. However, he never had to worry about them growing complacent.
“This was a great group, and they never needed me to tell them to focus on the big picture,” the head coach said.
The year wasn’t without its bumps in the road, with players getting injured or missing time due to illness, but the Bulldogs operated on a “next man up” mentality, and every time a personnel snag would arise, it would promptly be dealt with so cleanly that it would appear as if no adjustments were made at all.
The magical year culminated in a district championship and a bi-district championship.
“It feels really great, winning our third district championship in four years, winning a bi-district championship for the second time in a row,” he said. “It’s a testament to how hard everyone worked and the level of commitment from everyone on the team and the staff.”
Looking back on the season, Castorena said this year’s senior class, small as it was, holds a special place in his heart because it’s the first class he’s coached all the way from junior high school to graduation.
“This is the first group of kids I’ve been with all the way through,” he said. “I’ve seen them grow as football players and young men. It’s been a blast, and I do think this group holds a special place because of that.”
