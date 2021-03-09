The Prairiland Lady Patriots softball team continued its strong play this past weekend, going undefeated at the Texas Two Step Tournament to finish the event in the top position.
In a 4-2 win over Texas High, sophomore pitcher McKenna Guest shone for Prairiland, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out an incredible 17 batters in the complete-game effort.
Offensively, Guest got run support from Randi Crawford, Kirsten Bridges and Grace Unruh, each of whom had RBIs for the team.
Earlier in the tournament, Prairland downed Pewitt 4-3.
Kyndal Yaross got things going for her Lady Patriots against Pewitt, smacking a double in the first inning that drove home teammate Kirsten Bridges.
A Bridges single in the second and a sacrifice fly that brought home Yaross sealed the victory for the Lady Patriots.
Taking the mound against Pewitt was Randi Crawford, who allowed just four hits in the gem.
