After dropping the first two matches of district play, the Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team got back to its winning ways Tuesday, downing Lone Oak in straight sets, 25-21, 28-26, 25-14.
Chloe Prestridge led the team’s offensive, tallying 13 kills and three aces. She also finished the match with a pair of blocks and three digs.
Emmy Williams finished with 10 kills, three aces, four digs and a block. Peyton Holland had seven kills, as well as five aces and 10 digs — both team highs.
Emma Garner recorded five kills in the match to go with two assists, three digs and a block.
Kelsea Ball finished with a team-high 19 assists, as well as four kills, eight digs and a pair of aces.
Carly Bell finished with 11 assists and three digs, while Kaci Williams had seven digs and a trio of aces.
Zoe England finished with a pair of kills and five digs.
The victory halted a skid which saw the Lady Mustangs lose three straight matches, and four of the last five. The team started the season on a tear, going 8-1 in its first nine matches.
Next up for Chisum is the crosstown rival Prairiland Lady Patriots, who Chisum will play at home on Friday.
