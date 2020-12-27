Perhaps no football player in the Red River Valley was as dynamic as Zaquavious Price was this season for the Chisum Mustangs. The running back finished the season with 1,256 rushing yards — tops in the area — and scored 19 touchdowns. The kicker? He did it in his first year playing varsity football.
For his consistent level of excellence over the course of the season, Price has been named the 2020 All-RRV Newcomer of the Year.
Putting up such dominant numbers in a first year on varsity is no small task, but then again, Price has been accustomed to playing above his metaphorical weight class.
“Way back when I was a kid, I always played with the age group ahead of me because I was too fast for all the other kids my own age,” Price said with a laugh. “That really helped out. It got me accustomed to playing against guys who were bigger and stronger than me, so I had to rely on my speed.”
“He’s just flat out one of the quickest players I’ve ever coached,” Chisum head coach Darren Pevey said. “He’s such an explosive player, there aren’t many teams in the area that can legitimately have an answer for him. He has the ability to take it to the house on any given play, and that’s a luxury we haven’t had in a good long while.”
Price possesses an initial burst of speed that can leave would-be tacklers grasping at air, and he’s agile and light-footed enough to break the ankles of even the quickest linebackers.
One of the prime examples of what Price is capable of came in Chisum’s shootout win over Frankston in pre-district play, Pevey said. In the game, Price ran for more than 260 yards, and found the endzone for a trio of touchdowns.
Price, a junior, was ineligible to suit up for varsity action last year due to restriction regarding transfers. Initially, Price attended Paris ISD, before his family moved him into Chisum for his last three years of high school.
“I think this is a good fit for me,” Price said. “I like the people a lot more, and also I want to help make Chisum football known.”
With the transfer process in the rearview mirror, Price set about making up for lost time.
In his very first game as a varsity player, against Union Grove, Price ran the ball 81 yards into the endzone for a score, and then promptly did it again after the first play was called back due to a flag.
For as good as Price is, Pevey said there are areas he can continue to improve and get even better, which makes him excited to see just how far Price can take his game in his senior season.
“One way he can continue improving is working on reading the defenses and things like that,” Pevey noted. “I think he will do that. I saw improvement in it just over the course of the season.”
Price is one of the most skilled running backs in the Red River Valley, but he’s also one half of perhaps the most fearsome running back tandem in the area too. Splitting the majority of handoffs with Price is Chris Worthy, another junior and a power back who ran for more than 1,100 yards himself in 2020.
“Me and Chris work well together,” Price said. “We’ve got different styles, but that makes it hard to stop us.”
“Chris is a prototypical power back who will run it up the gut,” Pevey said. “(Price) is one of those backs who will be more evasive. And the best part is that I get them both back again next year.”
With Price and Worthy leading the offensive attack, the Mustangs made the playoffs this year for the second time in three years, after having not made an appearance in the postseason for seven years.
Price also made an impact on the defensive end that shouldn’t be overlooked, Pevey said. Primarily early in the season, Price drew attention not just for his impressive running feats, but for momentum-swinging defensive plays too.
More than just a phenomenal running back, Price is also a wonderful teammate. Pevey described the way in which the newcomer immediately lightens the mood whenever he’s around.
“He’s a goofball, but definitely not in a bad way,” the head coach said. “He’s funny and knows how to not take things too seriously, but he also knows when to get serious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.