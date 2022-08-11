It might not have been the most consistent performance, but the Rivercrest Lady Rebels came through when it mattered Tuesday against Chapel Hill, winning their home opener of the 2022 season in straight sets, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20.
“It definitely had that ‘early-season’ feel to it,” head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said with a chuckle. “There were some mental mistakes that’ll just take some time to fix, but I loved the fight we played with.”
Several balls were hit long or into the net by both teams, with the two squads also finding themselves out of position on more than one occasion. Despite these miscues, the Lady Rebels’ defense was simply inspired when it needed to be; diving digs, digs on the run and impressive digs out of the net were plentiful from nearly everyone on the court for Rivercrest.
It was a game of runs, with runs from each team always seemingly answered by a run from the other.
It was one such run by Rivercrest in the first set that allowed the Lady Rebels to turn an 8-5 deficit into a 13-10 lead in nearly the blink of an eye.
After falling behind early, Emma Johnson took command of the offense for Rivercrest, finding several kills and even a big block to help her team take command.
The Lady Rebels took the lead in the first set for good on a wild defensive point, with senior Logan Huddleston and junior Anna Duvall each making terrific digs to keep the point alive long enough for Chapel Hill to eventually hit the ball long.
Rivercrest’s lead grew to five points in the first set when a kill by Elizabeth Langehennig put the Lady Rebs up 21-16, and on the very next point the lead became six points thanks to a Chapel Hill error. That would end up being the largest lead of the entire game for either team.
The Lady Rebels took a 23-18 lead on a great kill down the line by Johnson, but The Chapel Hill Lady Red Devils answered with a spirited run, cutting Rivercrest’s lead to just 23-21.
That was as close as they would get, however, as a nice block by Diana Kelley and a thunderous kill by Johnson shut the door on the set.
Throughout the game, Rivercrest was also powered by its service game. Chapel Hill had a hard time contending with the spot serving of Huddleston and Langehennig, and the pair finished with four aces apiece.
It was largely Huddleston’s serving that helped Rivercrest claw its way back into things at the start of the second set.
After Chapel Hill opened the second set by taking a quick 4-0 lead, the Lady Rebs rattled off eight straight points to surge ahead 8-4, with two of those points coming on back-to-back kills by Huddleston.
“Honestly, that’s a new serve for me this year,” Huddleston said of her short serves. “It switches things up on them because they aren’t expecting a serve like that; they’re always thinking deep and hard. And we were able to take advantage of that pretty well today.
“After we fell behind, we picked ourselves up and told ourselves, ‘We’re not giving this away. We want this game.’”
With Chapel Hill consistently starting points on their back foot thanks to Rivercrest’s smart serving, the Lady Rebs were able to force their opponents into bad passes and hits, which helped them pull even and then take the lead.
But as was the case throughout the game, each team’s run was met by a run by the opponents. So it wasn’t long until Chapel Hill responded, and soon the set was again knotted up at 13-13 after Rivercrest had led 12-8.
“We knew at the beginning of the season that we’re going to have to work for everything,” Huddleston said. “We’re obviously a pretty small team, so we’re ready for those situations where we’re going to be in these sorts of tight games and need to grind it out.”
Rivercrest briefly trailed again in the second set when Chapel Hill went up 16-15 and then stretched that into an 18-15 lead.
But back-to-back aces by Langehennig and a block by Johnson quickly tied things right back up. Rivercrest pressed its advantage by placing the ball well and forcing Chapel Hill into more bad passes, and then they took the second set 25-21 when a Chapel Hill attack sailed directly into the net.
The Lady Rebels were able to control the tempo a bit better in the third set, and kept Chapel Hill at a 3-4 point deficit for most of the set.
The Lady Red Devils briefly took a 12-11 lead, but Rivercrest retook the lead just moments later thanks to an ace by Alexis Case.
A few points later, Case brought all the Rivercrest fans in attendance to their feet with a terrific diving dig, as she laid out to keep the rally alive. Her efforts were ultimately for naught though, as the point ended going Chapel Hill’s way on an attack that sailed long out of bounds.
“We’re a scrappy, hustling team,” Upchurch said. “That’s what’s going to win us games and there were a lot of moments where we showed that we can be very aggressive and go out on the floor for every ball.”
With Rivercrest up 24-20, the Lady Rebels watched a Chapel Hill ball sail out of bounds, and the game was over.
“I’m proud of us, especially for how early on in the season this is,” Huddleston said. “I feel like we’re already working really well together and trusting one another as a team. I think we’re going to continue getting better and better, too.”
And not only was the win a good one to help kick off the season, but it was a significant one for Upchurch on a personal level, too. After spending the past four years coaching the North Lamar Pantherettes, this marked her first home game back at Rivercrest, where she previously served as head coach for two years.
“It felt like coming home,” she said with a smile.
