volleyball-18.jpg

Rivercrest Lady Rebel Elizabeth Langehennig digs the ball in Tuesday’s win over Chapel Hill.

 Kevin Watson/Special to The Paris News

It might not have been the most consistent performance, but the Rivercrest Lady Rebels came through when it mattered Tuesday against Chapel Hill, winning their home opener of the 2022 season in straight sets, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20.

“It definitely had that ‘early-season’ feel to it,” head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said with a chuckle. “There were some mental mistakes that’ll just take some time to fix, but I loved the fight we played with.”

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News.

