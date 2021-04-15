The rivalry showdown between the Rivercrest Lady Rebels and Detroit Lady Eagles was neck-and-neck for the majority of the game when the two teams squared off on Tuesday, but a late surge in the final inning gave the Lady Rebels a 10-2 victory.
It was Detroit that drew first blood when Cheyenne Snodgrass drilled a home run over the centerfield wall.
“That was the first home run this season, not just for her, but for the whole team,” Detroit coach Jeff Allensworth said after the game. “It was exciting and I’m really happy for her.”
Rivercrest answered back and took the lead in the very next inning, tying the game with a Logan Huddleston double that scored Abby Ross, and then with a single by Korie Mankins that brought Huddleston home.
Detroit responded by tying the game at two runs apiece in the bottom of the inning, when Ayanna Smith’s sharply hit line drive scored Madison Gaddis, who had reached base on a line drive earlier in the inning.
The Lady Rebels reclaimed the lead in the top of the very next inning, first as Rylie Huddleston scored on a passed ball, and later when Logan Huddleston scored on a Macy Childres ground ball to put the team up 4-2. They would not relinquish the lead again.
“I thought we just played good, textbook softball,” Rivercrest head coach Kara Crawford said. “We were resilient, and any time they scored, we answered back.”
Rivercrest tacked on another run in the fifth when Rylie Huddleston drove Alexis Carey in, putting their team up 5-2, and that’s where the score would hold until the seventh inning.
Pitching for both teams was solid for the majority of the game. Smith took the mound for Detroit, striking out five and only walking one batter.
In the circle for the Lady Rebels was Childres, who was electric. She limited Detroit to two runs on six hits, and kept opposing batters off-balance by expertly mixing up her pitches.
Childres deflected praise, pointing to the defense behind her as a key to her success.
“I pitched to contact,” she said. “I wanted to do my job, and my teammates did the same and backed me up. …. I tried to mix them up so they wouldn’t know what to expect.”
Detroit managed to get runners on base in every inning except the seventh, but struggled to move them into scoring position after the pair of runs the Lady Eagles scored early in the game.
“We got hits, but we’ve got to get better about stringing successful at-bats together, moving runners over once they’re on base,” Allensworth said.
The game remained deadlocked at 5-2 for the next couple innings, with both teams having about the same success at the plate in that stretch. That changed in the seventh, though, when the Rivercrest bats came alive.
The first five batters in a row recorded hits for the Lady Rebels in the seventh, with Rylie Huddleston, Madelyn Easley and Ross notching RBIs in that stretch.
“We had a bunch of players step up at the plate today,” said Mankins, who finished with an RBI. “It was a really nice team win.”
The hits kept coming for Rivercrest in the seventh, as they were able to send their entire batting order to the plate in the inning.
Logan Huddleston and Mankins each logged RBIs for the Lady Rebels as well in the inning.
“Ayanna allowed a few more hits today than she normally does,” Allensworth said. “Credit to Rivercrest; they played well.”
Allensworth added that while other Lady Eagles have pitching experience, none have more experience in the pitcher’s circle than Smith.
“There are other girls on the team who have some innings under their belt, but Ayanna is who I want starting games for us and closing those games for us.”
For Rivercrest, the win carried a little bit of extra meaning, as it served as a bit of revenge after Detroit got the upper hand in the first meeting of the cross-county foes, taking the March 16 game 9-4.
“It feels really good,” Mankins said with a smile on her face. “They’re our rival and they beat us last time and they’re our rival, so it’s an awesome feeling.”
