The Chisum Mustang football team is on the hunt for a new opponent to square off against come Friday night. The Cumby Trojans — previously slated to face off against Chisum — withdrew from the game.
“They’ve only played one game so far, no scrimmages or anything, and their head coach didn’t want to play a team of our size, which I understand,” Chisum head coach Darren Pevey said.
Pevey said the team is now in search of a new opponent, though he is unsure the team will be able to find someone else to play in such a short amount of time.
Cumby was actually the second team Chisum had scheduled to face in Week 4. Originally, the Mustangs were slated to play a fellow Red River Valley team in the form of the Rivercrest Rebels. However, Pevey said that game was recently canceled when District 6-2A D1 — which is home to the Rebels, the Honey Grove Warriors and the Cooper Bulldogs — altered its season schedule.
“After the Rivercrest game fell through, we were scrambling to find a new team to play, and that’s how we scheduled Cumby,” Pevey said.
Chisum, which lost its previous game in overtime to the Honey Grove Warriors 36-28, currently sits at 1-2 on the season.
“This is something teams are going to run into each week,” Pevey said. “Not the same teams each week, of course, but this is the reality of this season.”
