With just over a week left in the regular season, the Rivercrest Rebels found themselves on the outside of the playoff bubble looking in. Now, they’re bi-district champions and headed to the second round of the playoffs.
The Rebels completed their upset against the top-seeded Alba-Golden Panthers on Saturday, following up their 4-2 series opener with a 6-3 clincher on Saturday.
“There’s no quit in any of these guys,” Rivercrest head coach Laytner Kennedy said. “We had to win a bunch of must-win games just to make it to the playoffs, and they carried that momentum into our games with Alba.”
Game 2 opened with the Panthers hitting Rivercrest in the metaphorical jaw, scoring three quick runs across the first and second innings. The Rebs responded with three in the bottom of the third, however.
After Chase Duffer, Mark Grider and Zane Dees led the frame off with consecutive hits, Duffer was able to score on a deep lineout by Connor Young, and then Dees scored on a groundout by Kirk Killian. In the ensuing at-bat, Ethan Taylor tied the game with an RBI single to left field that scored Grider.
“We came out a bit shaky, but we settled in pretty quickly,” Kennedy said. “After that, we kind of took control of the game.”
Three more runs came in the next inning. The Rebels took the lead for good when Young belted an RBI that scored Cayden Williams, then Cason Fields and Grider each scored by stealing home.
Neither team would score again in the game, as the Rebels’ pitching — anchored by stellar relief outings from Killian and Young — was able to hold the Alba-Golden bats at bay.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” Kennedy said of winning the bi-district title. “This is such a young group with a lot of inexperienced guys, and I think it took a bit for them to settle in, because for so many of them, these were their first two playoff games.
“We’ve got some veteran leadership in guys like Kirk, though, who’s got a ton of playoff experience, and so the younger guys really look up to the veterans and follow their lead.”
Rivercrest will face off against Kerens in the area round of the playoffs, with games this Thursday and Friday at Tyler Legacy at 7 p.m. If necessary, a third game will be played Saturday at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.