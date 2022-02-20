If one were to just see the fourth quarter of Thursday’s area round game between the Cooper Dogettes and Era Lady Hornets, they’d see the team from Delta County solidly in control en route to a 45-39 victory. The start of the game, however, was a different story, and required a huge comeback to get to that point.
Through the first quarter, everything seemed to be going Era’s way. Offensively, the Lady Hornets caught fire from 3-point range, with senior Kiara Franklin hitting four of her team’s five 3s in the period.
“We knew she was their best player, and we worked on what to do about her specifically,” Cooper senior Kenzlee Randle said about Franklin. “With a player like that, you can’t stop them; you can only contain them. We didn’t do a very good job of that in the first quarter but then did a better job the rest of the game.”
Defensively, Era was able to keep the Dogettes from getting into any sort of rhythm, and it all amounted to a 13-1 Era lead heading into the second quarter, with Cooper’s lone first-quarter point coming on a free throw by Presley Limbaugh.
“I think we came in with not the best mindset, and we weren’t really ready to play,” Randle said. “Once they started scoring and got out big on us, we realized we needed to step it up and we needed to start playing our game.”
Era stretched its lead up to 14-1 on a free throw to start the second quarter, and it seemed as though Cooper was in for a long night. As it would turn out, things were about to shift dramatically
Cooper’s first field goal came in the early goings of the second frame, when Randle slashed her way to the rim.
“I think when I got that layup for our first basket, it kind of woke us up,” she said.
The tides started to shift thanks to Cooper’s defense. The team entered its full-court press and immediately began seeing results, as steals led to quick transition points, and Era began having trouble even finding shot attempts, let alone baskets.
Over one stretch, the Dogettes were able to get steals on three straight attempts by Era to inbound the ball. Just like that, Cooper had cut the deficit from 14 all the way down to just five, at 19-14.
As the Dogettes began finding their footing, the offense began running more smoothly in the halfcourt as well, and they began having an easier time getting to the rim. By halftime, they only trailed by four.
“Our defense really picked up, and that’s what won us this game,” Randle said.
The third quarter was a hard-fought struggle and it was nearly three minutes into the period before either team scored, as both teams tightened up defensively.
An Era 3-pointer and drive to the rim built their lead back up to five points with about three minutes to go in the period, but Chani Sonntag muscled up a basket in the low block that cut the lead back down to three points.
The last points of the quarter came on a huge 3-pointer from senior Madison Murray with about just under a minute left, cutting the lead down to just one point, and Cooper went into the final period trailing by the slimmest of margins, 32-31.
The Lady Hornets held their lead into the fourth quarter for all of roughly 80 seconds, because with barely over a minute played in the final quarter, Limbaugh drained a 3-pointer from the wing that gave her team a 34-32 lead. The Dogettes would not trail again.
“I get told to shoot a lot, even though I don’t really like to shoot it that much,” Limbaugh said with a chuckle. “But on that play they left me some room out there and I knew I had to step up for my team.”
Roughly 30 seconds after Limbaugh’s big shot, Randle drained a 3-pointer of her own. Suddenly, after trailing by as many as 14 and trailing for the entire game, the Dogettes found themselves with a two-possession lead.
Stepping up in a big way for the Dogettes down the stretch was post player Bayleigh George, who utilized some excellent moves in the paint and a jumpshot from the high post that was on point. She finished with six second-half points and 10 overall, and she was the lone Dogette to score in double figures.
“I saw that I had a mismatch because the girl they had guarding me was a lot shorter,” George said. “I wasn’t looking to score, I just let the game come to me.”
“She had a phenomenal game and she came up big for us,” Cooper head coach Samuel Hollenshead added of George’s performance. “She’s a young player compared to the team, but she steps up when called upon. The last few days we did a lot in practice with her and (senior post Heidi Wood) working it in the low block, and you saw some of that tonight.”
The Dogettes’ lead got all the way up to double digits when a jumpshot from the free throw line by Caylee Conley pushed the score to 43-33.
A couple of late baskets by Era brought the score back down to single digits with under two minutes to play. Cooper’s defense once again stiffened up, however, and didn’t allow any open shots the rest of the way, and the Dogettes came out victorious, advancing to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2007.
“It’s the best feeling,” Murray said of making it to the regional phase of the playoffs. “I know it’s something we haven’t done in a really long time.”
“It’s indescribable,” Randle added with a laugh. “I don’t think it’s really set in yet.”
In addition to George’s 10 points, Limbaugh scored nine and Conley finished with eight. Sonntag had six, Randle scored five, Murray scored three and Wood and Faith McGuire each scored two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.