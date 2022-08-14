A79Y4839.JPG

A racer in the two-day Paris Powerboat Grand Prix takes off on Saturday at Lake Crook.

 Tommy Culkin/The Paris News

The roaring of engines could be heard from miles around, emanating from Lake Crook on Saturday, which could mean only one thing — the Southern Drag Boat Association’s Paris Powerboat Grand Prix had returned.

Eighty five racers from around the country descended on Paris for the race, which SDBA owner David Carroll said is slightly less than years past. The reason for the dip in attendance, he said, is likely due in large part to financial precarity.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

