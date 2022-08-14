The roaring of engines could be heard from miles around, emanating from Lake Crook on Saturday, which could mean only one thing — the Southern Drag Boat Association’s Paris Powerboat Grand Prix had returned.
Eighty five racers from around the country descended on Paris for the race, which SDBA owner David Carroll said is slightly less than years past. The reason for the dip in attendance, he said, is likely due in large part to financial precarity.
“We normally have about 100 boats out here,” Carroll said. “I think the cost of fuel kept some people away. Prices are really tough.”
Still, Carroll added, the racers in attendance, spread across 12 classifications of racers, are some of the best drag boat racers in the country.
“It goes from personal watercraft — which is entry level and typically goes around 80 (mph) — and it goes all the way up to top alcohol hydro, which can get up to 200 mph and goes 1,000 ft. (in the race),” he said.
One of the top racers in this weekend’s event is Jeff Luehring. For Luehring, the current points leader amongst all racers in the pro comp flat class, this was his first trip to the Paris Powerboat Grand Prix.
“This is a beautiful place,” Luehring said of Paris and Lake Crook in particular. “I love all the trees and it’s perfect for racing.
“Plus, it’s not quite as hot as some of the other places I’ve been,” he added with a laugh. “We about died down in Waco the other week.”
Racers in the pro comp flat classification drive complicated boats involving multiple pedals that need to be handled with a fine tune, or else the boat will capsize.
“In a lot of the other classifications it’s just all about going pedal to the metal, but this is sometimes called the drivers’ boats. I like that extra challenge.”
Luehring said he’s hoping he can have a strong showing in Paris so that he can solidify his position on the leaderboards heading into the season’s home stretch, which ends in September with the championship race in San Angelo.
While some of the racers were in Paris for the first time, most have been coming to Lake Crook for years, including Robin Reed, an Arlington-based racer.
“The City of Paris and all the people are awesome; that’s probably what keeps us coming back,” Reed said.
While the goal in many classifications is to simply go as fast as you can and post the lowest time, Reed said his classification is a bit different.
“Our goal is to get our time as close to 5.6 seconds as possible,” he said. “We’re actually trying to make sure we go a bit slower next time we’re out there.”
In 2021, weather conditions made things a bit more challenging for racers, with wind creating choppy waves that were difficult to contend with. But racer Sambo Smith said there were no such complications this year.
“The water is perfect,” he said. “It’s a little low because there hasn’t been a whole lot of rain, but that doesn’t really matter all that much. … We were out there earlier today and had a pretty good run.”
One slight problem, Smith said, was the fact that damage to the in-ramp that racers use to transport their boats to and from the water was damaged, slowing down the proceedings.
“We should be in our second wave by now, and we’re still only on the first,” Smith said.
Luehring voiced similar concerns, adding that the damaged in-ramp wasn’t good for the boats.
Still, Smith was able to find the silver lining of the situation, using the extra time out of the water to fine tune things on his boat as he prepared for his next race.
The two-day event continues today, with chapel being held at 8 a.m. and races following, beginning at 9 a.m.
Now in its ninth year, the race was added to the SDBA race circuit because one of the members of the association had fond memories of the lake. Now, the race is one of the fixtures of the circuit, Carroll said.
“We love Paris, and we love racing there,” Carroll said. “The lake is great and the community is just so supportive, and that’s really what it’s all about. It’s one we look forward to going back to every year.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.