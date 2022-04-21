The Cooper Bulldogs lost a nailbiter of a baseball game to Dodd City on Tuesday, falling 6-5 after giving up a run in the final inning.
Cooper led 3-2 after the first inning, using big RBIs from Colin Ingram and Tanner Houchins to respond after a pair of first-inning runs from Dodd City.
Ingram and Houchins added more RBIs in the third inning, scoring Wyatt Allen and Ryan Thornton, respectively, and knotting the game at 5-5.
The two teams would remain deadlocked until the seventh, when Dodd City was able to score the decisive run.
Cooper threatened in the bottom half of the inning, getting a runner into scoring position, but they wouldn’t be able to capitalize, ultimately dropping the heartbreaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.