The Cooper Bulldogs lost a nailbiter of a baseball game to Dodd City on Tuesday, falling 6-5 after giving up a run in the final inning.

Cooper led 3-2 after the first inning, using big RBIs from Colin Ingram and Tanner Houchins to respond after a pair of first-inning runs from Dodd City.

Ingram and Houchins added more RBIs in the third inning, scoring Wyatt Allen and Ryan Thornton, respectively, and knotting the game at 5-5.

The two teams would remain deadlocked until the seventh, when Dodd City was able to score the decisive run.

Cooper threatened in the bottom half of the inning, getting a runner into scoring position, but they wouldn’t be able to capitalize, ultimately dropping the heartbreaker.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

