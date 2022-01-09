The air in North Lamar’s gymnasium was positively electric Friday night, as the Pantherettes took on the Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards with sole possession of first place in district on the line. And the game certainly lived up to all of the excitement and hype, and then some, as North Lamar pulled ahead to win 63-51 in a game closer than the final score suggests.
The game started shakily for the Pantherettes, as costly and uncharacteristic turnovers plagued the team in the opening minutes.
“We weren’t calm; we were kind of panicky at first,” senior Mylee Nottingham said. “As the game went on, we started to calm down and get everything situated, and that’s when you saw the turnovers go down, too.”
“We play with a lot of energy, but sometimes I think they play with a bit too much energy, and they need to reel it in,” North Lamar head coach Brittney Tisdell added. “We’d have fast breaks where there’d be someone down the court, but we’d be so eager to push the ball as quickly as possible that we’d sling a shot right away and sail it over their head.”
Those miscues, coupled with some red-hot 3-point shooting out of the gate by the Lady Leopards had Liberty-Eylau up by a slim 18-14 margin entering the second.
“A lot of those shots were crazy,” junior Maddie Walters said. “They were stepbacks, banks shots — and a lot of those were well-defended shots, too. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a team hitting shots like they were in that first quarter.”
Throughout the opening quarter, the Pantherettes kept things close by getting high percentage shots and pounding the ball into the paint. Nottingham was explosive in the period, scoring nine of what would be her game-high 18 points in the frame.
The game is the second in a row where Nottingham has taken charge, following up an equally-dominant performance against Pittsburg that saw her score 17 points.
“This is my last year as a North Lamar Pantherette, and I knew I had to step up and make the most out of this season,” she said. “I was really struggling at the start of the season, but I had a heart-to-heart and realized that I had to turn it around to help my team.”
The second quarter opened much like the first, with the two teams trading blows, and the Pantherettes slowly gaining ground on their foes.
North Lamar took its first lead since early in the first quarter with just under two minutes to go in the half.
Walters found freshman Roselyn Spencer with a push ahead on the fast break, and Spencer freed herself up with a pump fake that sent the trailing Lady Leopard defender flying, and sent the hometown fans into an uproar, as Spencer calmly laid the ball in to give her team a 28-27 lead. That one-point lead would hold all the way into the halftime intermission, and North Lamar entered the second half up 29-28.
It was in the third quarter that North Lamar began to take control of the game. The quarter started with a bang, as junior Cydnie Malone came away with a steal and a fastbreak layup mere seconds into the quarter.
A basket in the paint by senior Hutton Pointer about a minute later gave the Pantherettes a seven-point lead, the largest either team had enjoyed all game, and forced Liberty-Eyalu to call a timeout in hopes of righting the ship.
After a quiet first half in which Pointer didn’t score, and didn’t even have too many touches, she came alive in the third, scoring six points with some truly commanding play as she established herself in the post.
“I feel like I was playing timid in the first half,” Pointer said. “I came out in the third and I was trying to be more assertive.”
It was a physical game on both sides, and Pointer rose to the challenge of matching the physical play of the Lady Leopards with physicality of her own.
“It was definitely a physical game, and we knew it would be. They had probably their best player foul out, and we had one of our best players foul out too,” Tisdell said, referring to Malone. “Our goal was to do it as a team, because the way you win games in that sort of situation isn’t by going one-on-one, but by using a by-committee approach.”
North Lamar’s lead reached double figures for the first time with just under three minutes left in the quarter, when Malone drove into the paint and made a beautiful extra pass to a wide open Pointer, putting the Pantherettes up 43-33.
“Cydnie said, ‘I prayed that I don’t even care if I play bad as long as we win,’ and that was the mentality of the entire team tonight,” Tisdell said. “Our word of the year is ‘selfless.’ and that was the mindset that every one of those girls had in this game.”
The Pantherettes entered the fourth quarter up by eight points, but a seemingly-reenergized Lady Leopard team soon had the fans in blue and gold sweating.
Three straight North Lamar possessions ended in L-E steals, and just a couple minutes into the final period, the Pantherettes clung to a two-point, 45-43 lead.
With the game in the balance, the team rose to the occasion and executed flawlessly. Lauren Dority and Spencer each scored in the paint at the tail end of more good ball movement.
A coast-to-coast drive by Walters with roughly a minute to go put the Pantherettes up by six, and the Lady Leopards were forced to intentionally foul the rest of the way.
It was Walters who was continually sent to the line, and she delivered, knocking down six straight free throws in the final seconds without a single miss to seal the win.
“I wasn’t nervous,” she said of the pivotal trips to the line. “One of the main things we work on in practice is free throws. They’re free, and there’s really no excuse to miss them.”
With the win, the Pantherettes move to 2-0 in district, putting them in sole possession of first place.
In addition to Nottingham’s 17 points, Walters scored 15, with 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Malone scored nine points, Spencer had eight, Pointer and Lauren Dority each finished with six and Logan Dority added a point.
The team won without making a single 3-pointer all game, as they never found a need to deviate from their gameplan of pounding the ball into the low block.
The game also had some added emotional weight for the Pantherettes, as L-E head coach Taqoya Monds had previously served for a number of years as the Pantherettes’ head coach, with this year marking her first at the new school.
“I can’t put into words how proud I am of these girls,” Tisdell said. “I know it was very emotional having to play their past coach, but they locked in and really came in with the mindset of, ‘during the game, it’s business.’ And they did that, and I’m just so proud of them.”
