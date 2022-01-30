Entering the fourth quarter, the Chisum Mustangs found themselves on the wrong end of a daunting 11-point deficit against the Grand Saline Indians. And though the Mustangs ultimately ended up losing 55-48, they made the Indians sweat with a comeback attempt that saw them shave the deficit to just four at multiple points.
“You certainly can’t say anything bad about the effort my guys gave tonight,” Chisum head coach Brian Temple said. “The execution wasn’t where it needed to be tonight, but they never stopped fighting.”
Evan Wood, Jett Petkus, Espn Blyton and Keaston Lawrence all hit big shots down the stretch to keep the Mustangs within striking distance for most of the fourth quarter, with an aggressive, trapping defense coming up with several fourth-quarter steals. But Grand Saline nailed crucial shots of their own in the closing minutes, and Chisum was never able to cut the deficit down to a single possession.
On the whole, it was a cold shooting night for Chisum, as a number of the team’s shooters missed good looks at the rim that they’ve proven time and again this season they’re able to drain reliably.
“It was just one of those nights where shots weren’t falling,” Temple said. “I think when you’re cold, you’ve got to keep shooting it. I tell my guys that offense will come and go, but the defense has to be there all the time, and tonight I thought our defense got a bit lax at times — especially in that third quarter where they were able to really pull ahead.”
The first half was a back-and-forth battle, with several lead changes and neither team able to create much separation. In the third quarter, however, Grand Saline was able to outscore Chisum 22-11, and that was the difference maker.
Ashton Fleming, who was just recently moved into the starting lineup roughly two weeks ago, led the team in scoring with 11 points. Wood joined him in double figures, adding 10 points of his own. Lawrence scored nine, Petkus had eight, Brayden Brown had five points, Blyton scored four and Kason Merritt added a point as well.
