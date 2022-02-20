For the Prairiland Patriots, 2021 could be classified as nothing less than a monumental success. The team established itself as one of the very best in its district before making it to the area round of the playoffs. Now, as the squad looks ahead to 2022, their goal is to build off that success and make it even farther.
“Last year was a pretty good year for us as a team, and I think it made us hungry to do even better,” Prairiland senior Caleb Jameson said. “This year, we’ve really come in with a lot of intensity. … We’re having some of the most intense practices I’ve ever had in high school and it seems like everyone has really bought in to the goal of getting a district championship and then we plan on making a good run in the playoffs.”
Last year’s team saw the Patriots accomplish quite a lot, both in terms of postseason success and regular season success, as they were the only team in district play to win a game against the eventual district champion Rains Wildcats.
And what’s exciting about it, Jameson said, is that this year’s team returns almost every key piece of that group.
“The funny thing is, the year before we were going to be an even younger team, until Covid hit,” he said. “I feel like the season last year gave us the experience we needed, and now we have the experience to make a run. We’re well-prepared and know what we need to do to be at the level to perform and succeed.”
Several key returners are expected to play a big role for the Patriots in 2022, including Jameson, infielder and pitcher Blake Lewis and catcher Brooks Morrison — all three of whom will be playing baseball collegiately when their high school career wraps up.
Lewis was the team’s most steadfast bat last year, and was an extremely versatile player who could be plugged in anywhere in the infield. Morrison established himself as a great catcher, as well as a slugger at the plate. And in Jameson, Prairiland boasts the area’s top pitcher, having finished the prior season with a subterranean ERA below 1.
Prairiland coach Chris Peacock recognizes how unique it is for a team like Prairiland to have a trio of college athletes, and said it speaks volumes to the players’ work ethic.
“Those three are some of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached,” he said. “Each one of them has put in the time and energy to get where they are today. … It’s special, and they’re definitely a big part of what we’re going to be able to accomplish this year.”
The trio is far from the only part, though. Several other players will play big roles on the squad, such as Braydan Nichols, Gage Bankhead, Rylan Berry and others.
Many of those players are still in the midst of their basketball season, and Peacock said many questions regarding the roster will be answered once everyone is back, and they’ll be able to more accurately assess the various players’ strengths.
The team’s strengths are many; on the whole, they’re fast, sure with a glove, and downright dominant on the mound.
“Our athleticism and speed are going to keep a bunch of teams off balance, and then that also plays a role in our defense, which makes us really good at making plays on balls in both the infield and outfield,” Peacock said.
The one area that came back to bite the Pats in many of their losses, however, was some inconsistencies at the plate. Jameson said he’s seen remarkable improvement offensively from every member of the team, and he’s sure that growth will carry over into games.
Peacock added that there are a number of promising newcomers who turned heads on last year’s JV squad, though he was hesitant to name who some of the promising young players will be until he has a clearer picture of who’ll be filling what roles.
In recent years, Edgewood and Rains have established themselves as the team’s to beat in Prairiland’s region. This year, though, the pieces are in place for Prairiland to disrupt that power structure, and they’re confident that this will be a year to remember.
“There are no external expectations that are higher than the expectations these guys set for themselves,” Peacock said. “They’ve set an extremely high bar for themselves and they’ve got what it takes to surpass it.”
“We’ve just got to bring it every single day,” Jameson added. “We want that district title, and we know what it takes.”
