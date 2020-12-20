The Prairiland basketball team was short-handed Friday evening, but it ultimately didn’t matter, as they dispatched the Paris Home School 56-36.
Taking the court without two players, other Patriots stepped into larger roles and shined. Jeremiah Harrison scored 20 points, Brooks Morrison had 10 points and eight rebounds and Blake Ballard added a physical presence in the paint, grabbing seven boards. Caleb Jameson, Eli Rolen and Blake Lewis also helped the Prairiland offense with deadly shooting from outside.
With the win, Prariland moves to 8-3 on the season entering district play.
