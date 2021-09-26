In front of a packed home crowd, Rivercrest crowned Kaytie Jane Ballard as their homecoming queen and then delivered a much-needed victory to start district play, as the Rebels bounced back this week with a decisive 31-8 win over the Como-Pickton Eagles.
Rivercrest head coach Ty Huie’s boys clipped the Eagles’ wings on the very first play, as Rebel Cason Fields recovered the opening on-side kick.
The Rivercrest offense took the field and promptly moved down into Eagle territory. A huge run by junior Ethan Taylor and a slant pass to Zane Dees led to first downs. Dees then followed his offensive line right up the middle for the first score of the night. Sophomore Connor Young put the ball through the uprights on the extra point attempt to put the Rebs up 7-0.
The Rivercrest defense entered the gridiron determined to shut Como-Pickton down.
“Our kids came out ready to play and we didn’t have to worry about a big bruising back like we have the last two weeks,” defensive coordinator Destry Nolen said. “I told them if we could just get to the ball and tackle then we would be fine. I was proud of the way they responded tonight. This is good for our kids to get this second win under their belt.”
The Eagles struggled all night to move the ball, as the Rebel defense looked more like themselves delivering crushing blows by Taylor, Aaron Raulston and Noah Altal who contributed 21 tackles.
Jaquan Brown and Dees sealed the outside seams to combine for 12 tackles and an interception.
“We put some new players in and our defense just came together for this game. This week we ended up doing a tackling circuit practice and just really focused on getting our tackles right,” senior Carson Whitley said.
On Como-Pickton’s second possession, Brown stripped the ball and ballhawk Altal was there to recover the fumble. On the very next play, quarterback Chase Duffer hit Dees on a slant pass and he tip-toed down the right side for a 55-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
The Eagles battled back with a nine-possession drive, but costly penalties and a swarming Rivercrest defense led to another punt. Young caught the punt on a forward run and turned on the burners to beat all defenders to the opposite end zone for another Rebel score and a 21-0.
Nolen’s defense forced another punt and Huie’s offense was happy to deliver a touchdown before the half.
Dees was like the Maytag man, strong and reliable, producing washing machine, spin-cycle moves down the field through traffic. The junior back once again found paydirt up the middle to enter the locker room with a 28-0 lead. Dees would finish the night with three touchdowns and 203 yards in offense.
“Our plan was to run it down their throat. It was a team effort and the o-line stepped up a lot. They did a good job and I’m really proud of them,” Dees said with a smile after the game. “They are a great bunch of guys and I couldn’t ask for a better line to run behind.”
The second half ushered in more Rebel offense with some of the freshman receiving corps getting some action.
Labroderick Rosser and Mark Grider both hauled in passes, while Brown got more experience in the backfield. Duffer went 6-for-16 in the pocket and threw for 127 yards. Young nailed a 22-yard field goal and put his Rebs up 31-0.
By the fourth quarter, all Rebels had gotten playing time and the clock was running. The Eagles used a short field off a muffed punt to their advantage to put some points on the board, as Kevin Hernandez hit a wide open Braxton Andrews to keep Como-Pickton from being shut out and ended the game, 31-8.
Rivercrest (2-3) will face their old adversaries, the Wolfe City Wolves (2-1), next week in District 6 play at Wolfe City with a 7:30 kick-off.
“We are preparing for a dog fight throughout the entirety of the game,” Huie said. “We have made some adjustments in all aspects of our game throughout our season and are headed in the right direction.”
