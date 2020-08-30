It didn’t come easily, but new Prairiland head football coach Heath Blalock started his tenure with the Patriots in the win column, as the team earned a hard-fought victory against Alba-Golden on Friday night to start the season, winning 27-26.
In the early goings, the game was a back-and-forth battle, Blalock said, as the teams traded scoring drives.
The Patriots struck first, finding the end zone and securing the extra point to go up 7-0, but the Panthers answered right back with a score of their own, cutting the lead to one.
Prairiland had an answer, though and quickly took the lead right back thanks to some hard-nosed rushing by Brylee Galloway, Jeremiah Harrison and quarterback Brooks Morrison.
“I was really happy with what I saw offensively from them,” Blalock said. “We ran the triple-option pretty effectively all night long.”
Though it looked like the two teams would continue trading touchdowns, The Panthers began to pull ahead, rattling off 20 unanswered points to put them up 26-14. Rather than become discouraged, however, Prairiland grew more determined not to let the game slip away from them.
“They were so resilient,” Blalock said. “They never stopped fighting all game long. … They’re learning what it means to play for each other and as a family.”
The team tightened up defensively, and didn’t allow another point from Alba-Golden.
With time running out, defensive back Kadadrian Coulter forced a fumble at Prairiland’s own goal line, and proceeded to run it back the entire length of the field to help the Patriots reclaim the late lead and secure the win.
“He’s just an explosive player,” Blalock said of Coulter.
All game long, Prairiland’s defensive tenacity hounded Alba-Golden. Prairiland’s pesky D forced six turnovers in the form of four fumbles and two interceptions, though only two of the fumbles were recovered by the Patriots.
“Even on those fumbles we didn’t get back, it was still really good because it put them in bad spots,” Blalock said.
Coulter and Rylan Berry had the pair of fumbles for the team, and Chris Michael and Galloway came up with the interceptions.
Galloway led the team in the ground game, with 53 rushing yards and Morrison tallied 52 and a touchdown. Harrison finished with 40 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Gavin Watts also ran for 18.
Morrison also threw for 63 yards and a touchdown. Eli Rolen caught the touchdown reception, a 25-yard pass. Lane Commesser had a 34-yard reception and Michael added a 4-yard reception.
Defensively, linebacker Lincoln Smith led the way with 10 total tackles. Galloway added nine tackles and an interception, Fernando Cortes also finished with nine tackles, Michael had five tackles to go along with an interception, Landry Morrison had seven tackles, Commesser had six tackles, Coulter had four tackles to complement his fumble recovery and Carson Cox finished with five tackles including a sack.
Prairiland will be in action next Friday at Tom Bean.
