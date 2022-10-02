On Friday, the Prairiland Patriots took on the Hooks Hornets in Hooks, and ended up on the losing side of the 49-14 score. The Patriots had trouble getting the offense going in the game, only scoring in the second and third quarters, while Hooks was putting up scoring drives all game long.
The running game was the most effective part of the Patriots offense, with four players rushing for double digits, and a team high 58 yards ran and a touchdown by junior running back Kardadrion Coulter. Prairiland ended the game with 176 total yards and 166 of them were on the ground.
For the defense, the Hornets were a problem. Hooks was able to score twice in every quarter until the fourth, where the Patriots held them to a just 6 points. Hooks was able to pass for 168 yards, going 14-18, and 317 rushing yards, totaling 448 yards allowed by the Patriots defense.
Despite the trouble Hooks posed to the Prairiland defense, senior line backer Fernando Cortez still had a great defensive game, getting 10 tackles, with 7 assisted tackles, and a tackle for a loss.
The next game set for the Patriots will be a home game against Redwater, at 7:30 pm on Friday, October 7. Both teams carry a 3-3 record overall so far and this will be a district matchup, which means a lot for the Patriots as they go deeper into the season toward key district games.
Honey Grove Warriors battle past Alba-Golden
Honey Grove’s game against the homestanding Alba-Golden Panthers was a successful win, ending in a 34-20 score in the Warriors’ favor.
The Warriors were lighting it up on the ground, rushing for 255 yards, with the game high going to senior running back, No. 13 Anthanie Whitman, who ran the ball for 113 yards and scored a touchdown in the effort, also getting and interception for the defense. The Warriors also went for 69 passing yards and a touchdown, which No. 5 Ryelan Morris, freshman, threw to senior wide receiver, No. 20 Nick Ottmo.
In the victory, a total of five players scored a touchdown, four of those ran in.
The defense also had a great game, in which sophomore line backer No. 7 Levi Beavers, led the team in tackles, getting 12 solo tackles and 6 assists, with two of those tackles going for a loss by the Panthers. Overall, the team only allowed 203 yards and forced the Alba-Golden Panthers into 8 three and out drives.
The Honey Grove Warriors will play next at Rivercrest on Friday at 7:30 pm, which will be a district matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.