Honey grove.jpg

On Friday, the Prairiland Patriots took on the Hooks Hornets in Hooks, and ended up on the losing side of the 49-14 score. The Patriots had trouble getting the offense going in the game, only scoring in the second and third quarters, while Hooks was putting up scoring drives all game long.

The running game was the most effective part of the Patriots offense, with four players rushing for double digits, and a team high 58 yards ran and a touchdown by junior running back Kardadrion Coulter. Prairiland ended the game with 176 total yards and 166 of them were on the ground.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.