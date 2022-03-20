With runners in scoring position and the game tied, Dannika Hueberger stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning for the North Lamar Pantherettes in their district opener against Pleasant Grove. Four innings prior, it might have seemed improbable for the Pantherettes to find themselves in this spot, but after a dramatic rally, they had a chance to beat the Lady Hawks with a walk-off.
Hueberger delivered, and her sharply-hit grounder allowed teammate Kate Rainey to score the winning run and give her team the dramatic 10-9 victory.
Before that dramatic finish, though, the start to the game was certainly something of a rocky one. The Lady Hawks opened the game by jumping out on North Lamar, scoring three runs in the opening frame. And though the Pantherettes answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the first when Emma Layton scored on a Pleasant Grove wild pitch, the Lady Hawks were able to again extend their lead with a run in the third.
The Pantherettes showed signs of life in the bottom of the third, with Emery Reaves stealing home to bring the Pantherettes to within two runs, and Claire Stewart smacking an RBI single, scoring Layton and bringing the score to 4-3 in Pleasant Grove’s favor.
Moments later, the Pleasant Grove outfield misplayed what looked like a routine popup, allowing Stewart to cross home plate and knot the score at 4-4.
Then, North Lamar took its first lead of the game when Kat Fendley — who was on third base as a pinch runner — took advantage of a PG wild pitch to give the Pantherettes a 5-4 lead.
“We knew going in that they were going to get their runs in on us, and we knew we were going to have to get it done at the plate, and that’s exactly what we did,” North Lamar senior Kate Rainey said.
The lead was short-lived, though, as Pleasant Grove again had an answer in the very next inning. And after a flurry of hits were capped off with a two-run homerun, North Lamar found themselves down 9-5, the largest deficit of the game.
Entering the final two innings, the Pantherettes needed a rally to come out victorious. And it was senior catcher Sloane Hill who got that comeback started, blasting a two-run homer over the center field wall, scoring herself and Stewart, who had led off the inning with a double.
“You can’t overthink it, because when you get in your head bad things start to happen,” Hill said. “I went up to the plate just looking to get contact, and I sat on it and it felt great.”
Helping the comeback cause was Hueberger, who not only hit the walk-off to give the Pantherettes the lead, but pitched three innings of one-hit shutout baseball. In the top of the sixth she made quick work of the Pleasant Grove bats, inducing a groundout and two popouts to Rainey in center field.
“She came in ready to go,” North Lamar head coach Ashley Endsley said. “Something I was working on in our preseason tournaments was keeping teams off-balance by starting Claire and putting Dannika in or vice versa. Tonight it was Dannika who came in at a pivotal point in the game in relief, and she did a great job.”
North Lamar got another run back in the sixth inning, as a line drive by Stewart down the third base line allowed Layton to score.
Entering the bottom of the seventh inning, North Lamar trailed by just a single run, down 9-8. Due up was the bottom of the order for the Pantherettes, but they delivered. Hannah Kent and Rainey, batting in the eighth and ninth spots respectively, each had huge hits. Kent beat out a play at first or an infield single, and then Rainey laid down a perfect bunt for an infield hit of her own.
“At the end of the day, it just comes down to the bat hitting the ball,” Rainey said. “If your fundamentals are there, you’re going to succeed. The fundamentals were there tonight, we’d prepared and we knew she was going to be throwing a lot of outside, and we took care of business.”
Sydnee Bankston followed up Rainey’s bunt with one of her own, and when Pleasant Grove attempted to throw Kent out at third, a bad throw allowed her to come home, tying the game up.
A couple batters later, with Rainey itching to run at third base, Hueberger stepped to the plate and smacked a well hit grounder to the first base hole. The Lady Hawk first baseman took a step towards her base, instinctively moving to get Hueberger out, before realizing the situation and firing the ball to the catcher.
That slight hesitation was more than enough time for Rainey, who was already leaping into the air in celebration by the time the throw reached home plate.
“That is an awesome way to start district, and I think it just gives us a ton of confidence moving forward,” Hill said.
“This group has a lot of heart, they’ve got a lot of fight, and that’s a quality that I can’t coach,” Endsley said. “This is a resilient bunch and it starts with our seniors, and they understand that if we stay strong and we never give up, we’re going to do great things.”
