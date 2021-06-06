The Paris 7-on-7 football team recently punched its ticket to the state tournament in College Station later this month. However, they’re looking to raise funds to help make the trip. People can donate to a GoFundMe to help at gofund.me/5be1d585.
Fundraiser started for Paris 7-on-7
Tommy Culkin
Sports Editor
