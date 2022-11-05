The Chisum Lady Mustangs girls volleyball team ended one of the most successful seasons in school history last week, dropping a very close playoff match 3-2 to Bells High School on Nov. 1.
Chisum Head Coach Laura Nickerson took some time to laud the accomplishments of her senior-laden team and express her hope for the future. A total of seven juniors will be seniors in the 2023-24 season along with a prominent sophomore who saw a lot of playing time, she said.
“This was one of the best years ever at Chisum,” Nickerson said. “We beat Paris, that was the first time in history. We beat Prairiland, which was big, and also is a big rivalry. We played North Lamar very close. We just really pounded the ball and played steady all year.”
The Lady Mustangs finished the season with an overall record of 32-8, losing their first round UIL state playoff match to Bells in what Nickerson described as a battle that the Mustangs could’ve emerged victorious from.
“It could’ve went either way if not for some momentum-breaking calls. We battled hard for it, and we definitely could’ve walked away winners,” she explained. “It was a heart-breaking loss. We had the girls to make a deep run in the playoffs this season. We definitely had a great and stellar year.”
Nickerson heaped praise on her four senior captains, explaining that each of them showed high levels of maturity and leadership in both practices and game matches.
“The four senior captains, they’ve definitely been the epitome of senior captains. Peyton Holland stood out for us offensively and defensively. Emma Garner, a junior, she was a big player for us this year,” Nickerson said. “This team is about the other players, not individual personalities. It was very team oriented. The whole team itself was dynamic and did well all season.”
The Mustangs began the 2022 season with a six-match winning streak before a close loss to Prairiland.
Then came a monstrous 16-match winning streak that ended Sept. 3 in a loss to Hallsville. A 10-6 record down the stretch culminated with the playoff loss to Bells.
Nickerson said she’s excited for the prospects of another great team and season in 2023, especially with a battle-tested junior class returning as veteran seniors next fall.
“I have seven juniors coming back next year,” she added.
“I’ve got a good team coming back and we’ll build on our success and get over that hump.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.