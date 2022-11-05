The Chisum Lady Mustangs girls volleyball team ended one of the most successful seasons in school history last week, dropping a very close playoff match 3-2 to Bells High School on Nov. 1.

Chisum Head Coach Laura Nickerson took some time to laud the accomplishments of her senior-laden team and express her hope for the future. A total of seven juniors will be seniors in the 2023-24 season along with a prominent sophomore who saw a lot of playing time, she said.

