Yards were hard to come by Friday night for the Paris Wildcats, points even harder. But the Paris Wildcats’ hard-fought, gritty overtime win against the Celina Bobcats can best be epitomized by four words written in the team’s locker room, a mantra the players have adopted: “Paris fight never dies.”
The tone of the game was set early, as each team was forced to punt on its first three possessions without generating much yardage.
After a strong drive downfield to close out the scoreless first quarter of play, the Bobcats were able to punch the ball into the end zone and nail the extra point to put Celina up 7-0 in the opening seconds of the second quarter.
And 7-0 is where the score remained for the vast majority of the game.
Offensively, Paris had a rough go of things, as Celina’s swarming defense made it difficult for the Paris running backs to find many holes, and for junior quarterback Luke Hohenberger to get off many clean passes.
“Football is a one-on-one game, and everyone has a job to do,” head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “When one on offense breaks down, it can make it all look bad. Players need to understand they’re liable, they need to understand their assignment and then execute. Sometimes you’re just going to be beat by a better guy, and that’s OK, and then there’s time when you turn the film on Saturday morning and you say, ‘If we’d just hit this one block.’”
So effective was Celina’s defense that when Wildcat running back Zy’kius Jackson broke free for a run of nearly 40 yards early in the third quarter, he nearly doubled the team’s yardage from the first half on that single play. Jackson finished the game with 45 yards on 12 carries to go with 14 receiving yards.
The team’s primary weapon offensively came in the form of Jackson’s partner in the backfield, KD Washington. Washington also had 12 carries, and tallied 64 yards for his efforts.
But as difficult as things were offensively for Paris, the Wildcat defense made things just as challenging for the Bobcats’ offense. With the exception of Celina’s touchdown drive that spanned the closing minutes of the first quarter and opening seconds of the second quarter, they didn’t find many first downs the rest of the game.
Not only did the Wildcats defensive line and linebackers clog up the rushing lanes, but the secondary did a stellar job preventing Celina from making any sort of impact through the air. Lyric Tredwell, Jermayne Williams and Jalen Gray all made life difficult for Celina quarterback Reagan Davenport.
“We know that we’ve got really good players with high character in that locker room, and they can defend,” Hohenberger said. “We’ve got a good plan and they executed tonight.”
“It all comes down to practice,” Paris defensive back Bubba Gray said of his team’s defensive tenacity. “We practice hard, we wanted this and we wanted to make up for last year. …I wasn’t having that my senior year.”
Gray was referring to a 34-0 blowout the Bobcats handed to Paris a season ago. For Hohenberger, though, last year’s meeting didn’t enter his mind.
“It’s different teams,” he said. “This time it’s non-district, and we just want to get better.”
The stalemate continued throughout the third quarter and for the vast majority of the fourth.
On one Celina drive in the third quarter, the Bobcats were able to find some rare offense and marched the ball into Paris’ red zone. But right when it looked like they were about to pad their lead, a big hit by linebacker Lain Atwood forced the Celina player to lose the ball, and outside linebacker Corbin Martin scooped it up for a clutch fumble.
Paris again came up with a clutch forced turnover later in the fourth quarter when Ladainian Council forced the ball loose and recovered it for the Wildcats.
With under three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and still not much going offensively for Paris, things looked dire. But then Luke Hohenberger connected on a pass to receiver Tyrelle Lewis, who found some separation from defenders and ran the ball in for a 28-yard touchdown.
Lewis said he blocked out the situation and the stakes, and treated it like any other play.
“I saw the pass coming and kept my eye on the ball,” he said. “It just dropped right in the pocket and I was able to turn a corner.”
The head coach noted that he was proud of quarterback Luke Hohenberger for how he kept his head up and finished the game incredibly strong, despite the struggles throughout the game, including a fumble he lost on an earlier drive after what looked to be a 20-yard gain.
Rather than try for a risky two-point conversion to potentially win the game, the Wildcats instead went for the safe points, and Luis Ibarra was true on the point after to tie the game.
With just over two minutes left in the game at that point, neither team was able to generate any more points, and the clock expired with a 7-7 tie.
Celina got the ball first in overtime, and looked to be moving the chains with success. But then, Paris’ defense again stepped up.
Davenport threw to the end zone and the ball was caught — just not by a Bobcat. Gray came up with the crucial interception for Paris.
“I didn’t want to let my teammates down,” he said. “A couple plays before, a guy came across my face with a slant I nearly gave up but my teammates helped me up. I knew I had to get it back for them.
“Something just told me I had to get this ball. He threw it, I saw it and went for it to the best of my ability.”
Paris only needed a handful of plays to work its way into field goal range before Ibarra and the special teams unit came out for a 38-yard field goal attempt with the game hanging in the balance.
The ball was cleanly snapped, Ibarra let loose a cannon of a kick, and the ball hung in the air for an agonizingly long fraction of a second before sailing straight through the uprights, sending the Wildcat fans and players into a frenzy at the 10-7 win.
“I just tried to focus on the kick and not let it get to me,” Ibarra said. “I was just looking at the goalposts and telling myself to stay focused. … I’ve never kicked a field goal like this before.”
Hohenberger had glowing praise for the kicker, saying he’s one of the hardest workers on the team.
“It sounds corny, but I knew he’d make it,” he said.
Hohenberger said the game exemplifies the character and heart his team plays with. Gray, Ibarra and Lewis described a similar sentiment with four simple words: “Paris fight never dies.”
