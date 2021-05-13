Over the last four years, one of the most imposing basketball players in the Red River Valley was Detroit Lady Eagle Abi Shelby. Now, she’ll continue her athletic career at the collegiate level after committing to play for Austin College in Sherman.
Always an athletic child, Shelby didn’t start playing basketball competitively until she neared the end of junior high school, she said.
“As a kid growing up my main sport was actually softball,” she said. “I did (youth basketball program) Little Dribblers as a little kid, but I wasn’t playing it seriously until much later.
“After a while I started to get burned out on softball, though, and my dad said, ‘Why don’t you try out basketball?’ So I did and I just fell in love with it.”
Shelby took to basketball like a fish to water, and immediately took a liking to the more physical nature of the sport.
“I’ve always been a physical kid, so I liked that about it,” she said.
She finally decided to put softball on the back burner and devote all her attention to basketball after a serious injury, she said, in which she was struck in the back of the head with a softball during practice, causing her to fall forward and hit her head.
“That was life-threatening, and gave me seizures actually,” Shelby said. “That was really the breaking point of softball for me.”
Over her last two seasons with Detroit, Shelby left an indelible impact on the Lady Eagles’ program, anchoring both the offense and defense and establishing herself as one of the top talents in her district and the Red River Valley. However, she wasn’t always a Lady Eagle.
Shelby spent junior high and high school switching between North Lamar and Detroit ISD, and she said there were things she liked about each.
“One of the things that I really liked about Detroit was how small it is, and it really felt more like a family,” she said. “The bonds were really strong on both teams, but in the classroom, I liked the feeling of having the smaller tight-knit classes.”
Despite spending her final two years of high school at Detroit, she still feels a strong affinity for her coaches and teammates from North Lamar, she said.
“I was really close with a lot of those girls, especially Cydnie Malone and Maddie Walters,” she said. “We still talk and are friends, and I went to their playoff game this past year. And coach (Taqoya) Monds is a great coach and really helped me develop as a player.”
Once joining the Lady Eagles, though, it didn’t take long for her to become just as close with her new teammates, she said.
On the court, Shelby is a versatile player, able to muscle up shots in the post and use her speed and quickness to blow by defenders on the perimeter.
That same versatility applies to her defensive abilities as well, and Shelby often played the role of a defensive stopgap, guarding the opponent’s best player, regardless of position.
“I remember when we played Clarksville, we put Abi on their best guard, and Abi was able to stay in front of her and really contest her shots,” Detroit head coach Joseph Musgrove said.
Looking back on her high school career, Shelby points to her final game as one that sticks out in her mind.
Facing Cooper in the bi-district round of the playoffs, Shelby left it all on the court, scoring a game-high 21 points and grabbing an astounding 18 rebounds.
“We’d been to the playoffs, but hadn’t gotten out of the first round,” she said. “I really wanted to do that in my last year, so I just did the best I could.”
When it came time to pick a college, Shelby said the Austin College coaching staff was impressed with her physicality and rebounding capabilities, and she was impressed with the coaches, the team’s level of success and the school’s culture.
“I chose Austin College because their team is very good, they were all extremely welcoming when I went to visit and the campus is small and pretty close to home, which I really like. All in all, it was just a really good choice for me.”
Looking back on her time in high school, Shelby said she’s going to miss the relationships formed with all her teammates and coaches.
“Riding to games, riding home from games, the time spent with my teammates — I’m definitely going to miss that.’
However, looking ahead to the future, she’s excited for what’s in store.
“I’m excited to test myself against even tougher competition, and I’m really excited for the travelling,” Shelby said with a grin. “That’s something I really love.”
