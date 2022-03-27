For the Paris Wildcats, the name of the game is using aggressive defense to create easy offense, getting out in transition and pushing the tempo. When the pace of the game is at its most frenetic is when the Wildcats are at their most comfortable. And this year, no player was more integral in getting things started with aggressive defense than senior Garrius Savage.
In the 2021-22 season, Savage racked up 1.7 steals per game while also providing the defensive pressure that doesn’t easily show up in any statistical number. He was absolutely integral to the Wildcats’ success, and for his stellar play, he has been named the 2022 All-Red River Valley Defensive Player of the Year.
Savage began playing basketball alongside several of his close friends in the Boys and Girls Club of Paris in second grade. He immediately took a liking to the sport, and before long, it was rare to find him without a ball in his hands.
When he wasn’t playing on his travel teams and school teams, he was often at courts playing physical games against adults such as his grandfather Gary Savage.
“I think that really helped me,” Savage said with a chuckle. “Even though I was a kid, they didn’t take it easy on me. So I think that gave me a lot of confidence and got me used to playing tough games.”
That love for the sport only grew as he got older, and by the time he reached Paris High School, the signs were already there that he would be something special.
“He played JV his freshman year because there wasn’t a spot on varsity for him, and then he got moved up during his sophomore season,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “You saw he had potential as a freshman, and then he didn’t play much his sophomore year, but when he did he would have these flashes of brilliance where you saw the type of player he could become.”
Steed said one of the few problems in Savage’s game early in his career was that he was at times too aggressive, so intent on forcing turnovers that he made bad gambles and got out of position, allowing his assignment to score.
He took a huge leap when he moved into a starting position as a junior, and only continued to improve this year, with part of his growth being smarter play, and not finding himself out of position nearly as much.
“We wanted to go to state so bad,” Savage said. “That was my mindset heading into the year and everyone else’s. All the work I put in to get better was to try to help us get to state. … Even though we fell short, it was still a good season overall, but we really wanted to get to state.”
Savage possesses a long wingspan, incredibly good reaction speeds and keen instincts. Those qualities, coupled with his basketball IQ and deep understanding of how the game works, combine to make him perhaps the most gifted defensive player in the area.
“He’s really good at bothering ballhandlers and poking it loose,” Steed said. “He’s tough, and if there’s a 50/50 ball, he’s usually going to be the one coming up with it.”
Once he’s swiped his defensive assignment and come up with a steal, Savage then possesses so much speed that there’s no catching him; by the time his opponent processes what’s just happened, Savage is well on his way to throwing down a fast-break dunk or layup.
In Savage’s own words, his defense can best be described by the word “aggravating.”
“I like to constantly be putting pressure on the ball and intimidate people,” Savage said. “I want for my man to be scared. I don’t like for them to feel like they can go anywhere with the ball.”
Sound defensive fundamentals and his quick feet make Savage extremely adept at staying locked on his assignment, and he rarely gets beat by quicker players.
And, he admitted with a chuckle, trash talk plays a role in making his assignment uncomfortable as well.
“I like to talk tothem, let them know I’m coming for them,” he said.
Looking back on the past season, Savage pointed to his games against Dallas-Carter in the regional tournament and Terrell as some of his best defensive performances.
“I was matched up against some really, really athletic guys in those games, some really good players,” he remembered. “I didn’t let them do much of anything. In both of those games, I pretty much shut my man down.”
Steed brought up Paris’ games throughout the
And not only is he great at what he does, Steed added, but it is absolutely essential to what the team looks to do.
“We like to cut our opponents’ possessions short and get to the other end in a hurry, and for the past couple years, there’s been nobody better at doing that for us than him,” Steed said. “He’s one of the guys who makes our style of play possible.”
Savage’s ability to jumpstart the fast break makes him one of the Red River Valley’s better scorer’s, and he finished the season averaging just under 14 points per game.
With time to reflect on his senior campaign, Savage said he’s proud of the legacy he and his fellow seniors — including Jaelyn Lee, Micah Jenkins and Braylon Mickens — have all left on the Wildcats.
“I’ve really liked playing with them,” Savage said. “They’re my brothers. It’s been awesome.”
