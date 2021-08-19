The Rivercrest Lady Rebels were competitive in their Tuesday game against DeKalb, but ultimately fell in three close sets, 20-25, 20-25, 27-29.
Korie Mankins led her team with 11 kils, while Lauren Hardman contributed six kills and five digs. Libero Logan Huddleston finished with a team-best10 digs, and Vivian Hines finished with 11 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.