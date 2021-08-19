Rivercrest Logo

The Rivercrest Lady Rebels were competitive in their Tuesday game against DeKalb, but ultimately fell in three close sets, 20-25, 20-25, 27-29.

Korie Mankins led her team with 11 kils, while Lauren Hardman contributed six kills and five digs. Libero Logan Huddleston finished with a team-best10 digs, and Vivian Hines finished with 11 assists.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

