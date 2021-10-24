The Paris Wildcats entered Friday’s matchup with the no. 8 unbeaten Kaufman Lions not only needing a win to keep playoff hopes alive, but needing to win by a certain margin. And though it wasn’t always pretty, the Paris Wildcats ultimately ended the night with the win and the necessary margin of victory, downing the Lions 35-21 in a tale of two halves.
Paris entered the game with a district record of 2-2, and assuming the remainder of the regular season played out without any significant upsets, Paris would be left in a three-way tie for the fourth and final playoff seed with the Anna Coyotes and Lions, with Paris the odd man out in a point-differential tiebreaker.
The only way for Paris to be on the inside of the bubble in such a scenario would be to beat Kaufman by at least 14 points. And they managed to do just that in perhaps the most important game of the season.
“Fourteen was the magic number,” Paris coach Steven Hohenberger said. “Fourteen makes us plus-three; they were 15, but minus-14, so they’re plus-one; Anna was plus-11 against us but minus-15 to them, so they’re minus-four. But that’s only if there’s a three-way tie.”
The game started about as well as it could for Paris, with offense and defense playing explosively out of the gate.
Each of Paris’ first two drives saw the Wildcats put points on the board. On the opening Wildcat drive, senior Lyric Tredwell started his team off already knocking on the door of the red zone after he burst through the Lion special teams defense for a huge kickoff return all the way to the Kaufman 26-yard line.
After that, the team moved quickly downfield behind some big gains on the ground from Tredwell and Taydrick Dawson, highlighted by a run in which Dawson bowled over a slew of Kaufman tacklers, gaining about five extra yards after initial contact to bring the ball down to the 15-yard line.
“He ran really dang well in the first half,” Hohenberger said of Dawson. “We couldn’t get him going in the second half, but as a sophomore he’s got a very bright future if he continues to work hard and stay at it.”
Dawson would finish the game with over 120 rushing yards, mostly coming in the first half.
Not long after that, Tredwell scored on a pitch to the outside, scampering to the sideline and across the pylons, giving his team an early 7-0 lead after kicker Joe Ramirez’s extra point was true.
Just minutes later, The Wildcats’ added another seven points to the scoreboard. Following a methodical march downfield, quarterback Luke Hohenberger rolled out in a read-option play and connected from about five yards out with a wide open Trent Tennon in the endzone, firing a bullet to the wideout to give him his first receiving touchdown of the season. Not even five minutes into the game, the Wildcats already found themselves up 14-0.
In between those two scoring drives, the Paris defense forced the Lions into a quick three-and-out, allowing Kaufman to pick up just four yards before forcing them to punt it away.
“All week in practice, we worked on our gameplan, so we were ready coming into the game,” said linebacker Jariah Moore, who played a big role in Paris’ stifling defense in the first half. “We knew that if we took care of things on our end, the offense would just need to score the points and we’d be in the position to win the game.
“I could read their offense, and I was seeing that their splits were super tight, and when they got off the ball they were slow. I could tell when it was a run because they were putting less weight on their hands, and if it was a pass then they’d put more pressure on their hands.”
Paris tacked on one more touchdown in the first quarter, on a sweep by Luke Hohenberger, as he swept to the outside before cutting back up the middle when Kaufman defenders began closing in on him, scoring from about 21 yards out with just over two minutes left in the first period. Ramirez again sailed the extra point through the uprights, and Paris had built up a 21-0 lead in the first 12 minutes of play.
In the second quarter, Kaufman began moving the ball with a bit more effectiveness, picking up solid yardage on their first before eventually getting stopped and then scoring on their second drive of the quarter, closing the gap to 21-7.
With Paris’ drives coming up short and Kaufman’s offense finding more and more success as the quarter wore on, momentum began to shift from the Wildcats’ favor to the Lions.
In one outstanding play, though, Tredwell swung all that momentum back into Paris’ favor, making a leaping interception to halt a Kaufman drive downfield that looked like it could result in another play.
The difference in the atmosphere after the interception was palpable, as the Paris faithful roared with approval in the stands.
“I’m built for these moments and I was ready for that play,” Tredwell said after the game about his interception. “I saw the outside receiver go in and the inside receiver go out, and I was just waiting on it.”
Kaufman entered the game as one of the more pass-heavy teams in the district, but the Wildcats were able to effectively shut down their air attack with some stellar play from the secondary. Tredwell’s interception was one of two the team nabbed on the day, with DK Robinson grabbing the other, and the team had several more tipped passes and deflections from the likes of Trevin Hohenberger, Tennon and others.
“That’s all a testament to the wonderful coaching staff and the gameplan they drew up,” Steven Hohenberger said.
Paris scored a last-minute touchdown right before the halftime break, with Tredwell punching the ball in from the goal line on a pitch, helping to put the team up 28-7 with 16 seconds left in the half.
While the first half was all Paris, the tides shifted in a big way in the third quarter.
Much of the damage was self-inflicted, as frequent penalties resulted in the Wildcats starting drives with 15 or sometimes more yards to go to pick up the first down.
The Wildcats also had trouble moving the ball throughout the third quarter, and it wasn’t until there was barely three minutes left in the quarter that they picked up their first first down since halftime.
“We just couldn’t execute,” Steven Hohenberger said. “I don’t know what was going on out there, but it’s something we’re going to go back and really work on.”
Twice in the quarter Paris fumbled the ball — first on a big run by Dawson in which he appeared to have a clear path to the red zone, and once on the very first play of a drive, forcing a tired defensive unit back onto the field.
All the while, the Kaufman offense was starting to put points on the board, and just a few plays into the fourth quarter, they’d narrowed the gap to 28-21. Suddenly, it seemed like simply winning the game was a more immediate concern than winning by 14.
The break between the third and fourth quarters seemed to be exactly what the doctors ordered, however. The defense was rejuvenated in the final quarter, and outside of the touchdown to start the quarter from deep in Paris’ territory, the Wildcat defense looked like it had in the first quarter.
“We were tired, but that just makes our defense want to fight even more,” Moore said. “That’s why we say, ‘Paris fight never dies.’”
With about two and a half minutes left in the game, the Wildcats forced a crucial turnover on downs, as Tennon wrapped up a Kaufman running back immediately after the snap, followed by another defensive gem as he and Trevin Hohenberger wrapped the same Kaufman running back up for another big loss.
As the game clock ticked down, the win appeared more and more certain, though it also looked more and more likely that Paris would fall short of the 14-point margin necessary to come out on the right side of the potential three-way tie at season’s end.
But that turnover on downs in the final moments didn’t only extinguish Kaufman’s last chance to score, but also gave Paris the ball less than 20 yards from the endzone. The team took the ball all the way to the goal line on runs from Tredwell and Dawson, and then Tredwell punched the ball in from two yards out, Ramirez nailed the point after, and Paris had reached the magic margin of 14 with literal seconds to spare.
Tredwell finished the game with 69 rushing yards on 16 carries to go with 50 receiving yards. GiTaeus Young returned to the lineup for the first time in two weeks after missing time due to a broken hand. And though he saw limited action, only carrying the ball five times, he was impressive in the action he did see, picking up roughly eight yards per carry on five carries.
“That was definitely in our mind heading into the game,” Tredwell said of the game’s potential postseason implications. “We all knew we had to bring it today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.