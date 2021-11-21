While it might not appear it on paper, last season was something of a remarkable one for the Rivercrest Lady Rebels, as the young team defied expectations and grew tremendously over the course of the year. As the team heads into the 2021-22 season, they hope to continue on that upward trajectory and take their game to the next level.
Entering the season with a young squad and not much cumulative varsity experience, the start of last season was a rough one for the Lady Rebels, to say the least. For all intents and purposes, it looked like it would be a rebuilding year for the team.
As the season wore on, though, the team began improving by leaps and bounds. Defense stiffened up, offensive execution became more efficient, and a number of players made a name for themselves amongst the Red River Valley’s best. By the end of the year, they were one of the hottest teams in the area, and in the playoffs.
“We’re proud of how we grew as a team last year, and we definitely plan on building on that and taking what we learned and getting even better,” junior Lady Rebel Logan Huddleston said. “I think we’re going to continue learning about how to work as a team, and I think big things are in store.”
While a hindrance last year was a lack of experience, that is very much not an issue this coming season.
“The entire team is coming back,” head coach Justin Milton said. “We only had one senior last year, and (former Lady Rebel Amaya Jeffery) was injured, so we have everyone who was able to play back for this year. We went back and watched film from last year and found places where we can improve, so I’m excited.”
One of the areas the team can continue to improve, Huddleston said, is in their shooting. While a number of Lady Rebels, such as Huddleston, Selena Kelley and Anna Guest greatly improved their shooting over the course of last season, Huddleston said it was still an area where the team could stand to see some improvements, and so she and her teammates have put in work in the offseason to elevate their shot.
“I think our team has gained a lot more confidence in our shooting, and our guards are now seeing what we’d consider an open shot, and they’re ready for it now, having their feet set so that as soon as they receive the ball they can take a good shot,” Milton said.
Last year, even while the shooting wasn’t where the team wanted it to be, the Lady Rebels were able to find open looks with some excellent ball movement, and that can be expected to again be one of the team’s biggest strengths.
It can be expected that the Lady Rebels’ anchor, both offensively and defensively, will be senior post Lauren Hardman. A crafty player in the post with a svelte touch from the midrange, she was the team’s most reliable scorer last year, while also being the team’s leading rebounder and post defender.
“We don’t have a whole lot of height, so having her definitely helps with that,” Milton said. “But in addition to that, she’s got good court vision, she’s able to finish in the paint, and that’s definitely something we’re going to build on this year with it being her senior year.”
But she isn’t the only player who’s expected to play a big role for the team. Also expected to play big roles for the team are Huddleston and Kelley.
“Logan is an intelligent player, she’s got a great feel for the game, and she’s an excellent leader,” Milton said. “Selena really started to come into her own as a scorer last year, and we look for her to continue that.”
“We started to put things together towards the end last year,” Huddleston said. “This year, as long as everyone buys in, I think we’re going to do really good.”
