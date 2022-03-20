At the end of regulation on Friday against the Pleasant Grove Hawks, the North Lamar Panthers soccer team found themselves deadlocked in a 1-1 tie. To extra time they went, and after two overtime periods, the squads remained tied at 1-1. Finally, in penalty kicks, the Panthers managed to gain an upper hand and downed Pleasant Grove in a 4-3 shootout, earning themselves a victory for the ages.
“It was PG’s senior night, and so they came out with a lot of intensity, but we did a great job matching it,” North Lamar head coach Justin Stout said.
The Hawks got on the board first, finding the back of the net roughly midway through the first half.
That would prove to be the only goal of the opening period, but the Panthers kept pressure on the Hawks with plenty of shots on goal.
Defensively, the Panthers delivered a number of highlight plays to keep the score within reach.
“Right at the end of the first half, there was a shot from Pleasant Grove that took a weird bounce off the crossbar, and it looked like it was going to get through for a goal,” Stout said. “At the last moment, (Tyler Weemes) got to the ball and cleared it right before it looked like it was about to cross the goal line. That was a clutch play.”
The team’s attack on the Pleasant Grove goal continued into the second half, and with about 20 minutes to go, they finally broke free for a goal. The score came when Isaiah Acevedo broke free through the Pleasant Grove defense and dished the ball to a streaking Luis Gonzales who rifled it in.
That would be the last time a shot would get to the back of the net in regular play, however. The final 20 minutes of regulation ended in a stalemate, and then two 10-minute overtime periods also didn’t produce any goals, and the teams headed to penalty kicks.
“It was pretty nervewracking, but not nearly as bad as it could’ve been” Stout said with a chuckle. “Because at least we already had a playoff spot locked up.”
In PKs, North Lamar got goals from Garrett Russell, Jayce Reagan, Gonzales, Adan Quezada and Zain Figueroa to seal the dramatic win.
“There’s no quit in this group, and their mental toughness is just unbelievable,” Stout said. “It doesn’t matter what the situation is, this team never lets the nerves get the better of them. They feel like they can compete and win against anyone, and it’s awesome to see. Their confidence is so far beyond where I thought it could be. It makes me really excited to see what we can accomplish in the playoffs.”
