Tuesday’s bi-district showdown between the Chisum Lady Mustangs and Bells Lady Panthers was an absolute battle, coming down to the very last second. In the end, it was Bells escaping with a three-point win, narrowly defeating Chisum 46-43.
The game was a back-and-forth affair from start to finish. The Lady Mustangs opened the game up on a 7-0 run, but then Bells answered back, drawing even with the team and ending the first quarter within striking distance.
The lead changed hands multiple times over the course of the game, and Chisum head coach Will Smith said that right from the outset, it felt like a game that would come down to the wire. He was certainly correct.
Senior post Harmony Marsh was terrific on both sides of the ball, scoring 16 points while controlling the paint on the defensive end
The Lady Mustangs took a lead roughly halfway through the fourth quarter, and then it see-sawed back and forth for the next several minutes.
Bells free throws put the Lady Panthers up 46-43 with roughly 15 seconds left. A Bells defender tipped a pass out of bounds, giving Chisum two seconds for one final play.
“We drew up a play for (junior Peyton Holland), and actually executed it pretty much perfectly,” Smith said. “She got a good look, a shot I’ve seen her make hundreds of times, and it bounced around the rim and rimmed out.”
Smith said he was proud of the growth the entire team showed over the course of the season, and thanked the work done by the Lady Mustangs’ three seniors: Marsh, Kaylie Spradlin and Taylor Powell.
“Harmony was a leader on the court and in the locker room,” he said. “She’s been on varsity for all four years and so she really knows our system and what I’m looking for. Kaylie and Taylor are both consummate team players. They do whatever’s asked of them, and even though they weren’t starters, they prepared just as hard and worked just as hard as if they were starters”.
