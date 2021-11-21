Last year the Red River Valley was home to some truly spectacular basketball. Among the plethora of great teams and players, though, perhaps no team in the entire area grew as much over the course of the season as the Honey Grove Warriors. Now, in their second year under head coach Homer Garner, the team has its sights set on big things.
At season’s start a year ago, it was clear to Garner that the team had potential, but still had a long ways to go before approaching that potential, as the team still initially struggled with many fundamental aspects of the game.
By the end of the season, the Warriors were an almost-indistinguishable group. They were patient and efficient on offense, and used that along with a stingy-defense to down a top-seeded Alvard in the first round of the playoffs and secure a bi-district crown.
“Going into the season, we didn’t have a very strong basis in the fundamentals, and you could see us improve as the season went on,” junior Alex Fisk said. “A lot of the guys fixed their shots too, and we changed up our defense a lot. … We played a lot more help defense and started allowing a lot less in the paint.”
The team’s growth culminated in a big win in the first round of the playoffs against a perennial powerhouse in Alvord.
Now, the Warriors are determined to continue the positive trend they started, and have aspirations of competing for one of the top seeds in their district.
Complicating things somewhat is the fact that this year’s squad is much younger than last year’s, which featured one of the area’s bigger senior classes.
Now, the roster will be filled out by newcomers and players who weren’t called upon to fill a big role last year, such as freshman Levi Beavers and sophomore Hudson Stroud, Garner said.
The youth doesn’t spell disaster by any means, as several have already shown they can contribute, such as Cort Garner, who has proven to be a reliable shooter on
the perimeter.
With the young players stepping into bigger roles, it will be all the more pivotal that the team’s leaders do their part, and he pointed to Fisk and Jarvis Hill as two in particular to keep an eye out for.
“Alex is a great shooter, and he can do a really good job distributing the ball, too,” Garner said. “Jarvis is such a hard worker. He’s always putting in extra effort, and he does all the little things that don’t necessarily show up in the stat book.”
Utilizing their motion offense and man-to-man defense, the Warriors found themselves able to control the pace and find high percentage shots against almost any team. And as long as they continue to stick to that philosophy, wins should only become more and more common for this squad.
“I think that it’ll be a process because of all the young guys, but we definitely have the potential to be as good, if not better, than we were last year,” Garner said.
