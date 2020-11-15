After a disappointing 2019-20, the Honey Grove Warriors hired a new coach for the coming year, and it’s one many people in Honey Grove will recognize: Homer Garner.
Garner, a Honey Grove native and former standout basketball player for the Warriors, also got his introduction to coaching for Honey Grove.
Looking at the team for this coming year, Garner said he’s impressed with the team’s work ethic.
“I know they’re going to hustle and work hard every play,” Garner said.
Senior guard Karson McKnight agreed.
“Nobody’s going to out-work us,” McKnight said.
Looking to this coming year, Garner pointed to seniors Karson McKnight, Ben Patrick and Andrew as players who will step into leadership roles.
“We definitely have some athletes on this team who’ll need to step up,” he said.
One of his goals, he said, is to put in place a system that gets children into the sport at younger ages, and he’s already begun working on that, talking to the junior high school and community groups about future programs.
