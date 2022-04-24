Heading into the last game of the regular season, the only thing standing between the Prairiland Lady Patriots and sole possession of the district championship was a showdown with their biggest rivals, the Chisum Lady Mustangs. When all was said and done, the Lady Patriots were able to hoist the championship trophy in celebration, closing out the season with a 9-1 win.
“It feels amazing, but this is just the start,” Prairiland senior Lexi Smith said of securing the district title. “This is a good start to our playoff run. We’re going after a state title and I feel like we have a good shot at it this year.
“We kept a positive mindset all season long. Any time we got into tough situations, we always stayed focused and never got down on ourselves. We put an emphasis on making sure we were always making contact, getting base hits.”
The game started with the Lady Mustangs scoring their lone run in the opening inning. Brylea Marshall got on base with an infield single, moved into scoring position by stealing second base, and then scored when an error in the outfield allowed teammate Hannah Ford’s flyball to land, putting her at second.
Prairiland answered back in the bottom half of the inning, with Allison Choate driving in Kirsten Bridges to tie the game at 1-1.
Minutes later, Jada Torres extended Prairiland’s lead with a well-hit line drive into the outfield, allowing Choate and Kyndal Yaross to score. Lanna Riney was thrown out trying to score for the final out of the inning, but the damage had been done and Prairiland would not relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game.
Three more runs came in the next inning, starting with a two-run home run by McKenna Guest, as she blasted the ball over the center field wall.
“I knew I had to wait on it, because I have a tendency to get out in front of pitches,” Guest said. “All week I’ve been focusing on waiting on the ball and kind of getting back into my groove and it feels good to have a bomb like that heading into playoffs.”
Choate followed Guest with a double off the wall that nearly left the park too, and then a sharp grounder into the outfield by Yaross brought her home.
After a pitching change that saw Lady Mustang Peyton Holland enter the circle, however, Prairiland’s bats went quiet.
“She got us with some changeups and off-speed stuff,” Prairiland coach Brian Morris said. “It took us a little while to adjust.”
“It’s interesting, because the last time we played them, they were right on Peyton’s timing, but tonight she was able to shut them down for a while,” Chisum coach Denise Holland said.
Both teams had chances over the next few innings to put runs on the board, such as when Peyton Holland advanced from second to third on a sacrifice bunt with just one out in the third, and when Torres doubled in the bottom half of the frame, but each time, Peyton Holland and Guest — who toed the rubber in the circle for Prairiland — got out of the jam.
Through the third, fourth and fifth innings, Peyton Holland was spectacular, only allowing a single hit through that stretch. Guest matched her pitch for pitch, however, allowing no hits in the same period.
In the sixth inning, Prairiland’s offense was able to come alive, adding three more runs. Peyton Holland got the first two batters out in short order, but a pair of walks and a line drive hit deep to right field by Choate pushed the score to 7-1, and then Riney drove in the final two runs of the game with a shot into center field that scored Choate and Yaross.
“I’m so proud of these girls for what they accomplished this year,” Morris said. “This started when they were small, trying to become the best that they could be. As they got older and got closer to high school they really started grasping the finer aspects of the sport, and so this is the culmination of all the work they’ve put in not just this year, but over the past several years.”
“It feels great, and I’m really glad to do it with this team,” Bridges said with a grin. “I’m really close with everyone on this team and there’s no one else I’d rather be playing with.”
The game also marked Prairiland’s senior night, and the last time Smith and Bridges will ever play in front of a home crowd.
“It felt good to go out with a win,” Bridges said. “It’s pretty special.”
“I’ve loved being a Lady Patriot,” Smith added. “I came here from North Lamar, and everyone here welcomed me with open arms. It’s an amazing group, and we all work well together and we’re all friends. I think it’ll always be that way.”
With the regular season in the books, both the Lady Pats and Lady Mustangs turn their attentions to the playoffs. Prairiland will play Bells on Wednesday and Thursday at Community High School, with a potential third game to be played on Saturday.
The pairing will be a rematch of last season’s bi-district round, though that time it was Bells that was the No. 1 seed as Prairiland upset the Lady Panthers in a series sweep.
“One of the things I’m going to need to talk to the girls about is how we have the experience of being the underdog and pulling off big upsets, and how we don’t want to now be on the receiving end of that,” Morris said.
Meanwhile, Chisum — the district’s third seed — will play Whitewright at home on Thursday, at Whitewright on Friday and at Community High School on Saturday if a third game is necessary.
“If we play like we’re capable of, we can go a long ways,” Bridges said. “I know this group has a deep run in them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.