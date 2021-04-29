Paris Ladycats’ goalie McKenna Downs was recently recognized by being named to the TASCO All-Region Second Team.
A pair of juniors — Ashley McGuire and Macey McAmis — were each named honorable mentions on the All-Region recognitions as well.
And to top it off, head coach Haley Jetton was a finalist for the Region Coach of the Year award as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.