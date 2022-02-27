From the opening tip, the Paris Wildcats were on a mission. They used a combination of defensive pressure and athleticism to power their way over the Terrell Tigers in the area round playoffs. When the final buzzer sounded, it was the Wildcats celebrating a 79-61 victory.
A standing-room-only crowd watched as Garrius Savage put on a first quarter clinic, scoring six points alongside multiple assists to Jaelyn Lee and Braylon Mickens as well.
“He had a big game for us,” head coach Billy Mack Steed said about Savage. “He got us off to a good start. Had made some great finishes at the rim. A couple of times he penetrated the paint and made some nice dishes for shots for other people. I thought he had a strong first half.”
Lee also came out on fire for the Wildcats. The senior dominated in the paint all night; both with his shots and rebounding. He also had a couple of spectacular dunks in the game. The first came on the first possession of the second quarter. Lee had a backdoor cut and the ball was lofted high up in the air for him. The 6’7” senior had no problem jumping up and dunking it through the net. As the ball went through the basket, the crowd jumped to life.
His final dunk helped put an exclamation point on the game. With Paris up big late in the fourth quarter, Lee took a pass at the wing. He made a crossover move with his dribble and saw a wide open lane to the basket. Lee exploded past his defender and flushed it home.
Of course it wasn’t just his electrifying dunks. Lee helped secure the boards for the Wildcats. He wasn’t the only one though.
“Terrell had some guys that were crashing the boards and Jaelyn and Braylon played pretty big for us,” Steed said. “We rebounded better but we can still rebound better.”
Defensively, Paris turned up the intensity in the third quarter. Leading 40-33 at the half, Paris went into lockdown mode. Terrell knocked down a three pointer to start the third quarter. After that, Paris went on a 13-0 run to blow the game open. That run was sparked by the defensive pressure put on from Savage and Micah Jenkins in the back court. Both players recorded steals that led to easy baskets on the other end. During the run, Mickens scored eight points including a breakaway dunk.
“The game was played at our pace,” Steed added. “We like playing that way. … I think we’re playing at a good level.”
Lee led the team with 22 points. Braylon Mickens had 19 while Savage added 18. Micah Jenkins contributed 11 points. Jagger Moore had nine. With the win, the Paris Wildcats move to the Regional Quarterfinal where they will play Brownsboro. That game will be played in Royce City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.