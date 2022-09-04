286053895_598423701830833_8992496928565617515_n.jpg

Clarksville’s Johnathan Olguin prepares to punt the ball in Friday’s win.

 Mallorie Kennedy/Special to The Paris News

After suffering a shutout defeat in the season-opener at the hands of the Whitewright Tigers, Clarksville’s first-year head coach Chris Davis’ Clarksville Blue Tigers rebounded in a huge way by silencing the Quinlan-Boles Hornets 14-0 in Friday night road action.

It was the first victory of the young season for the Tigers who now own a 1-1 season mark. Boles also slips to 1-1.

