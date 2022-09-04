After suffering a shutout defeat in the season-opener at the hands of the Whitewright Tigers, Clarksville’s first-year head coach Chris Davis’ Clarksville Blue Tigers rebounded in a huge way by silencing the Quinlan-Boles Hornets 14-0 in Friday night road action.
It was the first victory of the young season for the Tigers who now own a 1-1 season mark. Boles also slips to 1-1.
For the second time in as many weeks Clarksville was missing some key players who didn’t play, including standout defender Jayden Reed-Rose, who was on the sideline in uniform. The senior athlete was taken to the hospital during the season-opener with what has been termed a case of whiplash.
“Hard work helped us win tonight. They never quit,” Davis said. “Those guys improved everyday in practice, and they showed tonight who they really are. They never stopped playing tonight. They fought for everything they got tonight, and that’s what we talked about since two a day started. This win is a confidence-builder for the simple fact they showed that if they just keep playing the game the way it is supposed to be played, and know every play a player wants to be made, we tell them somebody needs to make it.”
In the defensive affair, big plays played a huge role in the win for the Blue Tigers. Clarksville junior all-purpose player, Johnathan Olguin produced both Clarksville touchdowns, on runs of 3 and 44 yards, and enjoyed an outstanding night punting the football.
Freshman Jayden Smart, added a huge run in the fourth quarter, and contributed a two-point conversion run while also making some outstanding defensive plays. And sophomore outside linebacker Ra’Kadrian Minter was relentless in the final frame in helping to seal the win.
Nikereion Marcy made a magnificent catch off freshman quarterback Dot Morgan’s pass to set up the winning touchdown in the second quarter, and he recovered a third-quarter fumble on the Boles 46-yard-line. He also saved a Clarkville possession by recovering a Tigers fumble.
Senior defensive back Xae Owens hauled in an interception in the final minute of the game, and senior lineman Billy Stewart proved to be strong on the defensive front.
“It’s all about teamwork. It takes all 11 players on offense and defense to take a win. It doesn’t just happen with one player. And if it wasn’t because of the blocks, I wouldn’t have been able to score,” Olguin said. “This is just a start. We had people missing the first game and we have a very young, talented team. It’s going to take time to develop maturity.”
The Hornets’ offense was held in check, with senior outstanding running back Gabriel Drennan rushing for over 100 yards, but he failed by a huge margin to approach the 200-yard mark that he reached in the season-opener one week earlier. In fact, Boles was held to less than 200 yards of total offense by the Clarksville defense.
During most of the first half, it was indeed a defensive struggle. The Blue Tigers did move the football into Hornets territory on three occasions in the first half, but the lone tally in the half arrived on the final opportunity in the half.
Clarksville recorded the first points of the game after taking over at midfield following a Boles punt with seven minutes still left in the second quarter. The drive was highlighted by Marcy’s 26-yard reception, setting Davis’ troops up in business on the Hornets’ 14-yard line. The drive was aided by a face mask call against the Hornets that moved the ball to the seven yard line.
Olguin provided the next two carries, scoring from three yards out with just under four minutes remaining in the initial half. The conversion pass failed, but the 6-0 Clarksville lead would prove to be enough to secure the win.
“We just had a winning mindset tonight. We came out here and played hard, and we had been practicing hard all week,” Marcy said. “After that first loss we had to come out here and show everybody what we really got. In the future our people can see some more good wins, and us playing hard, and competing as a team and getting it done.”
The Tigers actually regained possession of the football with around 17 seconds still left in the half, as the Hornets turned the ball over on downs. But Morgan was intercepted with eight ticks left, as that turned out to be the lone turnover of the night for the Tigers. The Tigers would proceed to take the six-point advantage into the dressing room at the half.
Boles managed to drive down to the Clarksville 21-yard line late in the third quarter, and the seven-play drive would continue into the fourth quarter before the Hornets elected to attempt to pick up a first down on a fourth and nine play.
The Hornets were charged with holding penalties during the drive on two occasions. The drive ended with the Hornets recovering their own funble on their own 26 yard line with 10:56 remaining in regulation.
The Blue Tigers had possession of the football twice in the final period, with the first opportunity ending with a Clarksville punt from the three yard line.
The Hornets again proceeded to drive deep into Clarksville territory, moving the ball from their own 42 to the Blue Tigers’ 24-yard line. On a fourth down play from the Clarksville 25, Tigers defender Lavarus Muldrew just missed a sack, as a hurried pass from Boles quarterback Kole Lively fell incomplete with 4:05 left in the game.
Smart’s run to the Boles 38 was a huge play for Carksville, with the Hornets attempting to hold off the Tigers’ charge, and move back on offense. A run by Olguin from the Hornets’ 35 to the five-yard line was called back due to a holding penalty. Olguin would score two plays later, picking up blocks and shaking off defenders around right end for the electrifying 44 yard score with a minute left in the game. The final points were added when Smart contributed the conversion run.
“This win was just because of hard work and dedication, and being at practice. I expected to play the way that I played tonight. The team practiced really well all week, and we came out to show what we were practicing on,” Smart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.