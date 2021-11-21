Playing their first basketball game of the season, it took the Rivercrest Rebels some time to find their footing defensively on Friday evening. The offense had no such hiccups, though, and the team quickly pulled away from the Callisburg Pirates for a dominating 96-53 win.
“Offensively I thought we played well, though we struggled a bit to score early in the first,” Rivercrest head coach Quincy English said. “Defensively, we allowed 27 points in the first half, which I thought was too many. But we came out and really turned it up in the third.”
In the third quarter in question, the Rebels limited the Pirates to just eight points in the period, while scoring 28 of their own.
In the fourth quarter, when the Rebels began committing an uncharacteristic number of fouls, the game had long since been put out of reach.
“Collinsville was a young team and they were scoring more at times than I thought they should be,” English said.
Even in the first half, in which the Rebels allowed more points than perhaps English would have liked, the team was able score efficiently, scoring 26 points in the opening quarter and 20 in the second.
The team was led by the senior tandem of Kamryn English and Darrion Ricks, who scored 34 and 26 points, respectively. Combining for 60 points, the duo outscored Collinsville all by themselves.
“Kamryn shot the ball really well; I think he hit five or so 3-pointers,” Quincy English said. “And Darrion hit a 3 as wel,l and was also able to use his size and strength to get to the rim.”
Kirk Killian contributed 12 points and some energy at the defensive end, and Chase Duffer and Keaton Sears each provided a boost off the bench.
“It was encouraging to see that when opponents are playing us straight up, Kamryn and Darrion are going to be able to exert their will,” the coach said. “It remains to be seen whether the other guys will be able to step up and carry a bigger load once teams start keying in on those guys and gameplanning to stop them.”
