The Lady Patriot volleyball team gave their all, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks in five sets, 25-22, 26-28, 20-25, 25-15, 8-15.
Ali Sessums and Abi Farmer led the team, as the duo combined for 27 kills, and each finished with 14 digs.
