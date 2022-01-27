The Honey Grove Warriors started strong and rode that early momentum to a 53-43 win over Tom Bean on Tuesday.
The Wariors outscored Tom Bean by nine in the opening quarter, and stretched their lead to the eventual margin of victory by halftime.
Junior Alex Fisk was explosive, draining five 3-pointers and finishing with 26 points to lead his team. Cort Garner and Jarvis Hill each added seven, Cortney Cooper had seven, Jordan Woods scored three and Brody Mahan and Kedran Leshaw eached had two.
