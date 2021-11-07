All season long, the Paris Ladycat volleyball team managed to find ways to force decisive fifth sets against opponents. And on Thursday, facing off against Van in the area round of the playoffs, it looked like they had some more magic up their sleeves after rallying from being down 0-2 in the best-of-five match to force yet another winner-take-all set.
The Ladycats’ magic fell just short, however, as the team lost in heartbreaking fashion, 23-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-15, 13-15.
The Ladycats got out to a hot start in the first set, passing the ball well and finishing rallies off with big kills by Macey McAmis, Lilly Lewis and Asia Moore. The Van Lady Vandals stayed neck-and-neck with Paris, however, making good use of their own talented outside hitters to always remain within striking distance.
Paris grew its lead to five points — tied for the largest lead of the set — when a thunderous kill by McAmis to Van’s back row gave Paris a 14-9 lead.
Later, Lewis finished off back-to-back rallies in quick succession, sending a kill down the sideline and delivering an emphatic spike seconds into the following rally, pushing the lead to 19-14.
Up 20-16 after a kill by Moore, the Ladycats were unable to hold off a furious Lady Vandal rally, and the Lady Vandals ultimately pulled ahead thanks to a Ladycat error from the service line, and closed it out with some strong hitting.
While the first set was a tightly-contested affair, the Ladycats seemed to struggle to find their footing in the second set. McAmis found several kills to help keep her team close throughout much of the set, but a string of hitting errors, as well as some Lady Vandal aces, stretched Van’s lead and Paris was never able to recover.
A big kill from a Van middle blocker ended the set, and the Ladycats’ backs were against the wall.
Their fortunes began to turn in the third set, as the Ladycats built up a quick 5-0 lead out of the gate to take control early.
While McAmis and Lewis continued to play exceptionally well in the set, the Ladycats also got a boost from junior middle blocker Asia Johnson, who contributed a number of blocks, deflections and timely well-placed kills.
“I talked to Asia before the game about what her role would be tonight,” Paris head coach Ashley Green said. “She really stepped up at the net and made a huge impact at the net. I’m really proud of how she stepped up tonight with her defense and her blocking.”
With the spark provided by Johnson at the net, Paris was able to stymie Van’s middles.
And up 21-17 after a Van attack sailed wide, Lewis closed the set out in dominating fashion, scoring the last four points for Paris, all on huge kills.
The Ladycats carried that momentum into the fourth set, where they continued to exert their will.
An ace by Eva Vogt gave Paris its largest lead of the match up to that point, at 14-5, and the team’s lead grew to double digits not long after on a big kill by McAmis, pushing the lead to 22-12.
They closed the set out shortly thereafter without much drama, and for the 11th time this season, the Ladycats were going to a decisive fifth set.
Throughout the regular season, the Ladycats had made a habit not just of playing in fifth sets, but winning them. Across 10 regular season fifth sets, Paris had won eight of them.
“They know that they’re capable of going to five sets against anyone,” Green said. “When their backs are against the wall, they’ll come out fighting and keep fighting until the end.”
Van seemed to have recovered some of its lost momentum in between the fourth and fifth sets, and throughout much of the final set, the two teams matched each other point for point.
The lead changed hands numerous times as the set wore on, and the teams drew even to tie one another even more times. The first time either team led by more than a single point was when Van went up 8-6 following a hitting error by Paris. But the Ladycats promptly drew back even following a nice kill by Moore off a pass from Lewis, and one of the best defensive efforts of the season.
With Paris trailing 7-8, the Ladycats got a huge boost from Lataria King. She made two stellar defensive digs, including one that saw her dive to the floor while running full speed away from the net, not only getting the ball up but getting it up accurately to her teammates, allowing the Ladycats to keep the rally alive and eventually take the point.
With the Ladycats up 13-12, the Vandals were able to rally one last time, scoring three straight points to steal the match.
“They really wanted to go to the third round; they’ve never been,” Green said. “It’s hard when you’re right there and you know that you gave it your all, and we did. It just didn’t work out in our favor.”
Green thanked the team’s six seniors, not just for what they meant on the court over the course of their Ladycat careers, but for what they’ve meant to her personally over the years.
“That’s the hardest part is losing those six, especially the four I’ve coached since eighth grade,” she said. “Losing’s hard but it’s losing the relationships and being with them that’s the hardest part. … They’ve started the whole leadership we want, and helped build this program. … I’m so proud of them but it’s so sad — there really are no words.”
