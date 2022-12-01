The winner of this week’s Red River Valley Athlete of the Week is Gavin Baggett, who is a sophomore on the Chisum High School Mustangs team in Paris. Baggett’s team is playing in the Prairiland Tournament which starts today and runs through Saturday.
