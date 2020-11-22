The Prairiland Lady Patriots took to the court twice this weekend, and came away with a pair of wins, starting their season on a strong note.
Those wins came in vastly different fashions, however, as the team from Pattonville on Friday crushed Daingerfield 55-11, and then won a nail-biter on Saturday, 37-35 over Hawkins.
Against Daingerfield, the Lady Patriots defense was simply stifling, and heading into the final quarter of play, the overmatched Daingerfield Lady Tigers had only tallied two made field goals, and it looked like they might finish the game with their point total in the single digits.
For the Lady Patriots, however, it was a different story. Hannah Murdock took control early, and the post player scored eight of her team’s 14 first quarter points.
Guard Kiersten Bridges came alive for Prairiland in the second half, tallying nine points in the final two quarters.
For the game, Murdock led the way with 14 points. Bridges finished with 13 points, Ali Sessums and Mallorie Sneed each finished with nine points, Chloe Raley and TJ Folse each had four, and Grace Unruh finished with a pair of points as well.
Then, against Hawkins the next day, things were a bit more tight and close, to say the least, and after falling behind 11-4 by the end of the first quarter, the Lady Pats found themselves fighting from behind. All four of the team’s first quarter points were scored by Sneed.
Then, Prairiland began to find their footing in the second quarter.
Aided by a pair of three pointers — one from Raley and one from Bridges — they managed to cut the Hawkins Lady Hawks’ lead to four heading into the locker room for halftime.
Prairiland’s offense operated well in the third quarter, but heading into the final period of play, Hawkins had marginally stretched their lead, and the Lady Pats found themselves down five with one quarter remaining.
In the fourth quarter, Prairiland’s offense scored effectively, and defensively they managed to limit Hawkins to just six points.
The quarter was highlighted by Sneed, who scored four big points — three of which came on a shot from long range — and three points from Murdock.
Prairiland will be on the road Monday, taking on the Bonham Lady Warriors. Head coach Callie Tucker said she’s trying to find a game for Tuesday, but as of Saturday evening, did not have one lined up.
