The Paris Ladycats volleyball team pounced onto an early lead against the Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards on Tuesday and didn’t relent, as they easily ran away with a straight-set victory, winning 25-10, 25-7, 25-11.
From the opening points Paris set the tone, putting away kill after kill in quick succession, the Liberty-Eylau defense not putting up much resistance. In nearly the blink of an eye, the team rattled off four straight kills before the Lady Leopards could find a point of their own. Paris reached double-digits shortly thereafter as a result of three straight aces from outside hitter Macey McAmis.
An excellent service game was a trend throughout the entire match. The Ladycats racked up aces with great frequency. The trio of aces by McAmis was not even the only time she managed to serve up three straight. Later in the set, the lead was pushed to 17-4 on a pair of back-to-back aces by Presli Chapman.
“We know serving is important, and it’s something we emphasize,” head coach Ashley Green said. “If they miss a serve in a game they have to do 10 in a row, and if they don’t then they just keep going. So that’s our approach.
“We’ve been trying to get more consistent (with serving). It’s like a free throw in basketball — it’s an open net. It’s something you should do everyday and be consistent with it, and it’s free points right there.”
Throughout the match, the Ladycats demonstrated excellent control of the ball and a keen ability to survey the court and see where the Lady Leopards were out of position, managing to place the ball with pinpoint accuracy wherever their opponents weren’t.
“That’s something we work on a lot in practice,” Ladycat middle Hannah Gibbons said with a laugh. “We’ve been working to see the court better than we have been and get where we want to go.”
The Ladycats opened the second set just as dominantly as the first, building up a quick 5-0 lead. The fifth point came thanks to some stellar defense from Gibbons; she used good timing to get back-to-back blocks on would-be Liberty-Eylau kills, and that tenacity paid off as it eventually led to a well-hit line shot.
Gibbons played well at the net throughout the set, scoring Paris’ 20th point of the set on a well-hit cross-court shot.
“We switched things up tonight with our hitting and we ran a bunch of things we hadn’t been running before,” Gibbons said. “We didn’t want to stay too consistent and be predictable so we switched it up, and they didn’t know what we were doing.”
“We were trying different things, but they’ve got to feel comfortable first,” Green added. “Once they feel comfortable then they’ll be able to run everything more effectively. Right now they’re still trying to get all the kinks out and be a little bit of a quicker offense.”
McAmis brought the team to set point with a powerful kill, and then middle Reese Parris closed the set out immediately thereafter with another of her team’s many aces.
Again, the set was a quick affair. The Ladycats used a well balanced offense to get kills from a number of players, and the service game also overwhelmed the Lady Leopards.
After the match, Green praised the work done by the team’s setters — Lilly Lewis and Eva Vogt — in facilitating the offense for the attackers.
“Our setters are the quarterbacks of the team, no question,” Green said. “Sometimes I’ll tell them, ‘Hey I need you to set it here or there,’ but they’re really smart about where to go.”
Statistics from the match were not available by press time.
Next up for Paris is rival North Lamar, who they play Friday at 4:30 p.m. on their home court. In addition to being the crosstown showdown, there’s even more riding on the match for the Ladycats, as its their senior night as well.
“They’re going to come out and play, for sure,” Green said. “We are too. Ultimately it’s going to come down to who wants it most and who shows up and plays.”
