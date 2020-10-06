The Paris Wildcats traveled to Mount Pleasant for a cross country meet this weekend and came back with second place finishes for both the boys and girls teams for their efforts.
In the boys race, Adam Hartman placed highest among Wildcat runners, finishing fourth overall with a time of 17:13. He was the lone Paris runner to finish in the top 10, though Isaac Castillo, Noah Allen and Pablo Melguizo finished 11th through 13th, respectively. Castillo finished with a time of 18:07. Allen finished second later, with a time of 18:09 and Melguizo was right on his heels, with a time of 18:11.
Also placing were Bryce Hollje at 22nd, Lisandro Hernandez at 23rd, Kelton Varner in 24th, Luke Delagarza in 26th Jeovanny Avitua in 27th and Santiago Torres in 30th.
On the girls’ side, Ladycat Shamyia Holt placed second overall with a time of 13:29. Diana Farfan finished in eighth, running a time of 14:09.
Mckenzie Carlton placed 13th with a time of 14:54, Paula Torres finished in 15th with a time of 15:22 and Madison Rancher finished 17th with a time of 15:48.
