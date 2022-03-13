The Red River Valley is home to several talented and dominant athletes in a wide variety of sports. Over the last few years, one of the area’s most dominant athletes has been Paris golfer Mason Napier. Now, he’ll continue his golf career at the collegiate level after signing with Houston Baptist University.
Napier got into the sport at a young age, and did so following in the footsteps of older brother Tanner Napier — who played at the college level for Arkansas State University and is now working to make it as a professional golfer.
“I’ve been playing golf about since I was old enough to hold a club,” Napier said with a chuckle. “I was around two or three years old, I think, when my brother who is eight years older than me got me into it. When he was around 10 and I was two, I saw him starting to get the hang of it and wanted to be like him.”
He took an immediate liking to the game, saying he liked the way it always encouraged constant improvement.
“Golf is unique because you can always get better,” Napier said. “No matter how good you do, you can always shave strokes off your score.”
Napier credits his older brother with his development as a player. As he was first getting into the sport, Tanner Napier helped not just with teaching his younger sibling the basic mechanics but also in how to stay composed and mentally tough, Napier said.
The two continued to help push each other as they got older, and Napier said their discussions now typically focus on the more advanced nuances of the game.
“Nowadays we talk about things like what to do if the wind is blowing off the left and your pin is on the right,” he said. “We bounce ideas off each other.”
Though the two helped each other grow as golfers, a competitive sibling rivalry also emerged between the pair as well.
“I know there’s definitely a sibling rivalry going on,” Paris head golf coach Randall Lewis said with a laugh. “I know Mason checks the records to see how he’s comparing to what Tanner did in high school, and Tanner does it too.”
“My senior year’s scoring average, I’ve got him by like three or four strokes ,” Napier added with a smile. “My average so far this year is about 71.5, and his was around 74.5 for his senior year, so I’ve just got to close out strong and stay ahead of him.”
Looking back at his time as a Wildcat, Napier has had several stellar showings on the green, but one that stands out came earlier this season in Mount Pleasant, when Napier shot an astonishingly-good score of 66.
“When you have days like that where everything is just clicking, the key is to stay out of your head,” Napier said. “Don’t get in your own way.”
Napier and his Wildcat teammates have also taken part in the state tournament twice. He added that he likely would have made it all three years had the Covid-19 pandemic not put an early end to his sophomore season.
Napier said both trips to the state competition were valuable experiences, and he wants to go one step further this year.
“What I really want is to win state, be state champion,” he said. “But I think if I get top five that I can be happy with that.”
Adding fuel to his drive to be crowned state champion is the same sibling rivalry that has helped push him for years.
“Tanner got second place twice, and a big part of it is definitely wanting to one-up the big brother,” he said.
But he also credited a large part of his development to golfing he’s done outside of school competition, as he regularly tests himself against some of the veteran golfers at Paris Golf and Country Club.
“That’s definitely helped me a whole lot,” Napier said.
When it came time to pick a school to continue his golf career at, Napier fielded offers from a few universities. Houston Baptist stood out to him, however.
“I knew that down in the Houston area they’ve got much better courses, better weather and it just seemed like more what I was looking for,” he said. “Before committing, I got to take a trip down there and met with the coach and he seems fairly laid back but definitely still down to business.”
Napier said he’s going to miss the bonds formed with his Wildcat teammates and coaches, but looking to the future he said he’s ready to test himself against much stiffer competition.
“To be quite honest, Mason is leagues above most of the competition we face,” Lewis added. “It’s hard to be a Division I athlete in any sport, but golf is one of the hardest. Mason reached that goal.
“And one other thing I don’t think many people realize about Mason is just how terrific of an athlete he is. A lot of people don’t think there’s a lot of athleticism that goes into golfing, but there is and Mason is one of the best athletes you’ll find. He could’ve easily been a four or five-sport athlete here if he’d wanted to.”
Napier thanked everyone who helped him get to where he is today as a golfer, including his older brother and the rest of his family, Lewis and former PGA golfer John Adams, who has helped Napier hone his craft.
“There are a lot of people who helped me reach this level,” Napier said. “Now, I just want to go out and compete and show that I’ve got what it takes.”
